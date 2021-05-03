The Orlando Magic will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 19-45 overall and 12-17 at home, while the Magic are 20-44 overall and 9-21 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Detroit is favored by two points in the latest Pistons vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 211.

Pistons vs. Magic spread: Pistons -2

Pistons vs. Magic over-under: 211 points

Pistons vs. Magic money line: Detroit -130, Atlanta +110



What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando scored a thrilling win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Cole Anthony hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left. Anthony finished with 26 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds. The Magic overcame a 14-point halftime deficit in the victory.

The Magic have won two of three after losing six straight games. Terrence Ross (back), Chuma Okeke (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) and James Ennis III (calf) are out for Monday's game. Gary Harris (neck) is probable.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, Detroit lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, 107-94. The Pistons have lost five of their past six games. Frank Jackson led Detroit with 25 points and seven rebounds. The Pistons are one game behind the Magic and reside in the bottom spot in the Eastern Conference.

Mason Plumlee (rest), Jerami Grant (knee), Cory Joseph (ankle), Wayne Ellington (calf) and Hamidou Diallo (knee) are all out for Monday's game.

