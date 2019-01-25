Magic vs. Wizards odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 23-11 run

Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic host Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards on Friday, and tip-off from the Amway Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Washington begins a road trip in Orlando after an impressive six-game home stand. They won four games during that stretch, with their only losses coming against Golden State and Toronto, both of which were of the single-digit variety. Meanwhile, Orlando returns home after a brief two-game road trip. The Magic are listed as 3.5-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points is 219 in the latest Wizards vs. Magic odds.

The model is well aware that the Magic are 4-1-1 against the spread in their past six home games and face a Washington team on the second night of a back-to-back. The model also knows that Orlando just got forward Aaron Gordon back from injury, which should greatly improve the team's recent offensive struggles. Gordon was essential in helping beat Washington the last time the Wizards traveled to Orlando, a game in which he put up 20 points and seven rebounds.

The model is also well aware that Washington is playing some of its best ball of the season right now, led by Beal. Over the past two weeks, Beal is averaging 28.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, all of which are well above his season numbers. He's been a huge part of Washington exceeding Vegas' expectations recently, as the Wizards have covered the spread in nine of their past 11 games.

Washington will also need a big game from Tomas Satorasnky, who has filled in admirably for John Wall. Satoransky is coming off a 20-point, 10-assist double-double on Thursday night and is averaging 13.2 points, seven assists, and six rebounds over his past five games. He has double-digit steals in each of those outings and will need to bring the defensive intensity again if Washington wants to steal a road victory.

