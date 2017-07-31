Matt Barnes talks Kevin Durant, hypocrisy when it comes to player movement

It's been more than a year since Kevin Durant decided to join the Golden State Warriors in free agency, leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in search of his first NBA title.

He helped the Warriors cruise to a 16-1 postseason record as the team claimed their second title in three seasons. Along the way, he faced plenty of criticism, and it will be quite a while before people stop talking about his decision to join a stacked team.

He still has his defenders, including former teammate Matt Barnes, who joined the Warriors at the end of last season. Currently a free agent, Barnes appeared on Fox's "Undisputed," and pointed out the hypocrisy in which such moves are examined, saying "It's a business when the NBA cuts you, trades you, or waives you, but you're a villain as a player when you take your future and happiness in your own hands, and it's unfortunate."

.@Matt_Barnes22 on KD: It's a business when the NBA trades you, but you're a villain when you take your future & happiness in your own hands pic.twitter.com/ZwihVpPzoU — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 31, 2017

He has a point: Players are seen as commodities when they are traded, but a GM's loyalty to a player is never discussed when trades are made.