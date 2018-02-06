Mavericks' Seth Curry will reportedly have season-ending surgery on left leg
The Dallas guard has missed the entire 2017-18 season
The Dallas Mavericks have been thin at the guard position all season, thanks in part to the fact that Seth Curry hasn't played a single game following a stress reaction in his left leg that was diagnosed in October.
The news gets worse for Curry and the Mavs, as he will now have season-ending surgery on his left tibia, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Curry is expected to be healthy by the time he hits the free agent market this summer.
After bouncing around for his first three NBA seasons, the younger brother of Stephen Curry found a home in Dallas last year, averaging 12.8 points on 43 percent 3-pointers in 29 minutes per game. Before the injury, Curry was expected to be a key part of Dallas' offensive attack.
If teams believe he's fully healthy by July, there will likely be a large demand for an elite 3-point shooter who can handle the ball from both guard positions.
