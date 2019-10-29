Mavericks vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 29 predictions from top-rated computer model

Two potential Western Conference playoff teams will square off for the first time during the 2019-20 NBA schedule when the Dallas Mavericks travel to Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Both teams enter the proceedings healthy, as only Dwight Powell (hamstring) is on the injury report for either club. Early-season success has been tangible for each squad and, with a back-to-back for Denver potentially leveling the playing field that home-court advantage provides, there is plenty of excitement for a hotly-contested matchup. Tip-off is at 9 pm ET at the Pepsi Center. Sportsbooks list Denver as a five-point home favorite, down one from the opener, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213 in the latest Nuggets vs. Mavericks odds. Before you make any Mavericks vs. Nuggets picks, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated picks.

The model knows the Mavericks' rest advantage could be critical, particularly in a hostile environment in Denver. Doncic is off to a blazing start, averaging 29.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, and the second-year standout is establishing himself as one of the game's best offensive engines. He is flanked by a healthy Porzingis and, while it is still early in the campaign, the former Knicks star is averaging 26.3 points and looks to be at full strength. Dallas sports a top-five offense in the NBA to this point, scoring more than 1.1 points per possession, which matches up well against a Nuggets defense that is capable of being stingy.

The model is also aware that Denver has produced a devastatingly effective offense any time Nikola Jokic has been in the mix. Last season, Denver was the No. 7 offense in the NBA on a per-possession basis. Mike Malone's squad is even more efficient at home, with a lengthy track record of dominance at altitude, and the Nuggets have varied options to rely on. Jokic's combination of elite passing vision and off-the-charts skill at the center position provides a competent baseline, and his early-season averages of 17.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists reflect that. Beyond that, the Nuggets also bring an underrated defensive aptitude to the table when Paul Millsap is available and healthy, and the addition of Jerami Grant brings another versatile, two-way weapon for Denver.

