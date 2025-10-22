The 2025-26 NBA season is off and running after an incredible NBA Opening Night doubleheader on Tuesday, and now there are 12 games on the NBA schedule on Wednesday. Anthony Davis has a new wingman in Dallas after the Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery and selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick. They'll open the season against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Wednesday in a game that tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET, and Davis Over 10.5 rebounds is one of our top NBA player prop picks. You can find the line as high as -136 in the latest NBA player prop odds tonight and the SportsLine Projection Model predicts he finishes with 13.1 rebounds on average.

Best NBA player prop picks on Wednesday:



Anthony Davis, Mavericks, Over 10.5 rebounds (-136)

Jaylen Brown, Celtics, Over 11.5 combined rebounds + assists (+105)

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers, Over 12.5 points (-124)

He was 32-21 over this line between his time with the Lakers and Mavericks. With all of his height, Wemby doesn't make the Spurs a good rebounding team (-4 per game on the road last season). In home games Davis was especially big on the boards with a 12 rebound average (16-9, 64% over). In three games vs. the Spurs he averaged 13 and went over all three times. Take advantage of a fresh, motivated Anthony Davis to do at least his average work on the boards.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics, Over 11.5 rebounds + assists (+105)

We are projecting him for 12 in 34 minutes but given the absence of Jayson Tatum in the high profile matchup vs. Joel Embiid and the 76ers, we could see Brown getting closer to 40 minutes. Anfernee Simons clearly isn't as good a player as Tatum but he's a 20+ point per game scorer, if the Celtics want him to be, and he'll provide plenty of assists for Brown. Embiid may be playing but he's not a great rebounder for a star center and the Celtics are projected to outrebound Philly despite Brown leading the team with just 7.3. Without Tatum, Al Horford and Krystaps Porzingis, they'll need Jaylen Brown to have a career year on the boards.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers, Over 12.5 points (-124)

We are getting a line based on last season's road average of 12.7 which was considerably less than his 14.2 at home. Mitchell Robinson is out, newly acquired Yabusele is too small and Karl-Anthony Towns is too vulnerable a 1:1 defensive player to keep Allen from scoring in the paint, especially off of dunks and offensive rebound putbacks.

