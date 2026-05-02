The first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs is winding down, and there's just one game set for Saturday: Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the 16th time these Eastern Conference rivals have met in the playoffs and the ninth time they've gone a full seven games.

The Celtics, who have the most Game 7 victories in NBA history (27), are 6-2 in their previous Game 7 showdowns with the Sixers. Most recently, the Celtics beat the Sixers in Game 7 of their second-round series in 2023, when Jayson Tatum went off for 51 points, setting the all-time Game 7 scoring record.

Now, they'll meet again in Boston as the Celtics try to avoid blowing a 3-1 lead.

76ers playing with house money in Game 7 against the Celtics, with decades of history working against them John Gonzalez

NBA games today: May 2 playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel, all times ET

Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (-8.5), 7:30 p.m. -- NBC

Celtics vs. 76ers Game 7 prediction

The Celtics jumped out to a 3-1 lead in this series behind two dominant victories in Games 1 and 4, both by 32 points. And when they took a 13-point lead early in the third quarter of Game 5 at home, it seemed they would cruise to a comfortable victory to end the series in five games.

The last six quarters have been all Sixers, however. The Celtics shot 3 of 22 from the field in the fourth quarter of Game 5, and their offense never got on track in Game 6. Since the Celtics built a 13-point lead with 10:13 remaining in the third quarter of Game 5, they've been outscored 169-127.

Tyrese Maxey has run wild all series -- he's averaging 26.3 points and 6.5 assists -- Paul George has turned back the clock and Joel Embiid's return has caused real problems for the Celtics' ragtag group of centers. All of a sudden, all the momentum is with the Sixers, who have already won two games in Boston in the series and won't be intimidated walking into TD Garden for Game 7.

Jayson Tatum, who missed the first 62 games of the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon in the playoffs last season, has looked incredible all series. He only played 29 minutes in Game 6, however, and did not return after checking out in the middle of the third quarter due to an apparent issue with his left leg. Tatum said his leg was "just a little stiff" and he's not "overly concerned." He was not listed on the injury report, but there are understandable questions about how he'll fare in Game 7.

Both teams are clearly capable of winning this game, though the Celtics are understandably favored given their home-court advantage and two blowout wins early in the series. The outcome will likely depend on 3-point shooting and what the Celtics get from Jaylen Brown, who has really struggled in the last two games (40 points on 16 of 40 shooting with eight turnovers).

In the Celtics' three wins in this series, they're 60 of 144 (41.7%) from 3-point range. In their three losses, they're 36 of 130 (27.7%). The Sixers have done a better job of limiting their open looks lately, but the playoffs often come down to shot-making, and the Celtics have been ice cold in the last two games.

The Sixers have been super impressive in the last six quarters, and Tatum's status is worrisome given how important he's been to the Celtics this series. Still, it's just hard to imagine Boston losing three games in a row -- something they haven't done since the first three games of the season. Home-court advantage hasn't mattered all that much in this series, but it does matter in Game 7. Pick: Celtics -8.5