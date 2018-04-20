NBA Playoffs bracket 2018: Game 3s are here, so start figuring out future matchups now
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
We've already seen one batch of Game 3s, and there's another set on tap for Friday. While the Heat and Sixers have battled back and forth, the Warriors and Pelicans have jumped out to commanding 3-0 leads.
We've got a stacked Western Conference, where the Rockets have to face a team with two All-Stars in Round 1 despite being the No. 1 seed. And over in the East, the team everyone is expecting to win is the No. 4 seed Cavaliers, but the No. 1 seed Raptors are looking to prove they're a legit contender.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full previews:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
-
