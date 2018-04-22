NBA Playoffs bracket 2018: Game 4s are here, so start figuring out future matchups now

Not every series has even gotten to four games yet, and we already have our first team advancing to the second round. The Pelicans made quick work of the Trail Blazers and could find out their opponent soon, as the Warriors attempt to complete a sweep of their own against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

We've got a stacked Western Conference, where the Rockets have to face a team with two All-Stars in Round 1 despite being the No. 1 seed. And over in the East, the team everyone is expecting to win is the No. 4 seed Cavaliers, but the No. 1 seed Raptors are looking to prove they're a legit contender.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves

4. Thunder vs. 5. Jazz

6. Pelicans defeat 3. Blazers, 4-0

2. Warriors vs. 7. Spurs

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Raptors vs. 8. Wizards

4. Cavaliers vs. 5. Pacers

3. 76ers vs. 6. Heat

2. Celtics vs. 7. Bucks