1 Thunder No, they're not going to break Golden State's 73-win record. Yes, they're still the best team in the league by any standard. 2 37-8

2 Nuggets Right there with OKC. They have more than managed Nikola Jokić's absence and will be getting the best player in the world back in a few weeks. Jamal Murray us an All-Star. Peyton Watson might be a revelation. 2 29-15

3 Spurs Before the season, it was a legitimate question if the Spurs were ready to contend for a playoff spot. That's not even a question anymore. They're in title contention right now. They've taken down the Thunder three times for crying out loud. 5 30-14

4 Timberwolves Anthony Edwards is a top-five player and is putting up comical clutch numbers. Rudy Gobert is the DPOY favorite. Minnesota's starting lineup has the best point differential of any five-man unit in the league. We are way too happy to forget that this team has been in the last two conference finals. They could very easily wind up there again. 2 27-17

5 Rockets I worry about the point guard situation like everyone else, but Houston is a top-five offense and defense with the ability to completely obliterate you on the offensive glass. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is doing his usual normal 26 PPG on just about 50/40/90 splits. 7 26-15

6 Pistons Pistons fans aren't going to like a 31-10 team coming in at No. 6 in the halfway point hierarchy, but the reality is the conference imbalance is extreme. Detroit is really good. I do worry about its singular reliance on Cade Cunningham for half-court offense (which isn't even that good) and lack of shooting. But the defense and offensive rebounding makes them the best team in the East. 5 32-10

7 Celtics So much for the gap year. Boston is unquestionably the second-best team in the East right now and Jayson Tatum may still be coming back. Curious to see how they handle the deadline: Cut for taxes, or add for a real run? 2 27-16

8 Suns You could close your eyes and throw a dart at the Suns' roster and have a pretty good chance of hitting someone having one of the best under-the-radar seasons in the league. Top-five defense. Scrappy as hell. This team annoys you to death and Dillon Brooks is a real No. 2 scorer. No more good-story vibes. This is a real team. 2 27-17

9 Clippers The Clippers dug themselves a giant hole but they have won 13 of their last 16. Over than span they boast a top-three offense and top-10 defense and Kawhi Leonard is averaging over 32 PPG. For all the talk of how old the Clippers are, there are a bunch of young guys making major contributions right now. This is one of the 10 best teams in the league. -- 19-24

10 Lakers It's fun to hate on the Lakers and they're by no means a perfect team, but when Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves have been on the court together they have outscored opponents by over seven points per 100 possessions, per CTG. Reaves will be back soon, and while there's a lot of talk about their record being better than their net rating thanks to a 13-1 clutch record, that clutch record isn't nothing. Don't let the Lakers get their arms around you in closing time, because they have guys who will choke you out. 3 26-16

11 Knicks I picked the Knicks to make the Finals. I'm backing off that. The defense is so bad. That said, I do think Karl Anthony-Towns will turn his shooting woes around, and even after as poorly as things have gone of late they are the No. 3 seed with a high-end top seven and three of the most dangerous X-factor game-changers in Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride. 1 26-18

12 76ers Joel Embiid is dominating again, but it hasn't upset the hierarchal clarity that this is Tyrese Maxey's team. Paul George is thriving in a support role (fewer pick and roll initiations, more spot up shots, and the defense falls by five points per 100 possessions when he sits, per CTG). It's very unlikely that Embiid and George make it through a playoff run healthy, but if they do, Philly can contend in the East. 5 23-19

13 Raptors Top-flight defense. Run you out of the gym. Scottie Barnes is a star. The won 13 of 14 earlier this year and now they've won nine of their last 14. I do think the offensive limitations in the half court will trip them up in the playoffs, but solid team that can definitely win a series and make life hell for someone in a second one. 2 27-19

14 Cavaliers This hasn't felt like the Cavs' season from Day 1, and now Darius Garland is hurt again. On the other hand they're just two games back of the plummeting Knicks for the No. 3 seed and this is basically the same team that won 64 games last year. Still a factor. 1 25-20

15 Magic Maybe the most disappointing team so far. But here's the deal: Franz Wagner is back. Jalen Suggs should be soon. Those are the two most impactful players on the team and we haven't seen much of them with Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane. Anthony Black is having a breakout season. For all its struggles, Orlando is still tied in the loss column with No. 4 Toronto. 2 23-19

16 Warriors Barring a wild trade at the deadline, the Warriors are done after Jimmy Butler's ACL tear -- not just for the season, but probably for the Steph Curry era as a whole. 2 25-20

17 Trail Blazers If the Blazers were in the East they would be a decent bet to secure a top-six seed. Deni Avdija, Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant are back. Shaedon Sharpe is happening for real. Caleb Love can flat out score. Toumani Camara is a perfect modern role wing. Cling Kong in the middle. Second-easiest remaining schedule. Really interesting team to watch over the second half. 1 22-22

18 Hornets Charlotte has defeated the Thunder, Lakers and Nuggets since the turn of the calendar. When LaMelo Ball, Kon Kneuppel and Brandon Miller share the court they are outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per 100 possessions with a 99th percentile offense. Some genuine optimism here. -- 16-28

19 Heat Miami, as usual, plays everyone tough. Norman Powell has a strong All-Sar case. Same for Jaime Jaquez Jr. for Sixth Man of the Year. But the Heat are topped out as a "competitive" team barring a trade. Not a factor in the East. -- 23-21

20 Mavericks This is a bad team with good players and a top-10 defense. They should be trying all thy can to trade Anthony Davis, but who knows with this front office. They probably still think they can squeak into the play-in and then dust Kyrie Irving off to compete for a championship. -- 18-26

21 Hawks Another year, another play-in berth. 3 21-25

22 Grizzlies Ja Morant says he doesn't want to be traded. The Grizzlies should do it anyway. 1 18-24

23 Bulls Another year, another play-in berth. 2 21-22

24 Bucks Giannis isn't going to demand a trade. The Bucks should do it anyway. 2 18-25

25 Jazz The perfect tank team. A good offense to look pretty good and compete for a while, a bad offense to lose 14 of their last 19 anyway. 1 15-29

26 Nets The Nets own the fifth-worst record i the league, good enough for a 10.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. They can do better. 1 12-30

27 Wizards They traded for Trae Young and now there are rumors of Zion Williamson. Don't act like you wouldn't be at least mildly interested in that. In the meantime, Washington is hanging on to a bottom-three record by percentage points over Sacramento. 2 10-32

28 Kings They're either going to trade half their team or bring in Chris Paul for fun (I think this is a joke, but can we ever be sure with the Kings?). Meanwhile, Sacramento is neck and neck with Washington for the highest possible 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick. -- 12-33

29 Pacers Gap year. But I have to say I didn't see the Pacers being this bad. They'll be back. Maybe stronger than the team that went to the Finals after a high draft pick. -- 10-35