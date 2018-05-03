NBA reportedly issues warning to Drake after verbal exchange with Cavs' Kendrick Perkins
Drake and Perkins had to be separated in Game 1 of the Raptors-Cavaliers series
During -- and after -- the Cavaliers' Game 1 win Tuesday over the Raptors, Drake and Cleveland assistant coach Kendrick Perkins got involved in a verbal confrontation, which made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Making sure this doesn't happen again, the NBA has issued a warning to the rapper for his role in the incident, according to a report from USA Today Sports.
The Raptors also discussed the viral incident with the rap mogul, who is a global ambassador for the team.
It's unclear what punishment -- if any -- was levied against Drake as a result of the incident, which took place both at halftime and following the conclusion of the game. But it's likely the biggest issue from the NBA's standpoint was the first incident at half, which got heated at mid-court and required the two to be separated.
The second incident was no more than a shouting match from across the floor.
The NBA has a fan code of conduct that calls for spectators to behave without disruption. The following bullet points are areas where Drake may have violated the code of conduct, leading to the warning:
Guests will enjoy the basketball experience free from disruptive behavior, including foul or abusive language or obscene gestures.
Guests will not engage in fighting, throwing objects or attempting to enter the court, and those who engage in any of these actions will immediately be ejected from the game.
Game 2 of the Raptors-Cavaliers series picks up on Thursday night in Toronto where it's likely Drake, who typically sits courtside at Toronto home games at the Air Canada Centre, will be in attendance. Even more likely: He'll be on his best behavior moving forward.
