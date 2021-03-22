The Brooklyn Nets are already without Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined since Feb. 13 with a hamstring strain, and Landry Shamet who went down with a sprained ankle on Sunday against the Wizards. Now, the Nets announced they'll be down another player as Kyrie Irving is expected to miss the next three games to deal with a family matter.

This is the second time this season Irving has been away from the team, the first being a two-week personal absence that was prolonged due to him violating the league's COVID-19 protocols. Irving is averaging 28.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season, and when he, Durant and James Harden are all on the floor together the Nets have looked unstoppable. However, that trio has only played seven games together since Harden was traded to Brooklyn earlier this season, so it hasn't given them a ton of time to build sufficient chemistry.

On its upcoming road trip, Brooklyn plays the Trail Blazers, Jazz and Pistons, and without Irving, Durant and Shamet more responsibility will be placed on Harden and the rest of the Nets supporting cast to pull out wins.

Brooklyn currently sits in second place in the Eastern Conference, with a game separating them and the first place Sixers. The Nets are considered by many to be the biggest threat in the Eastern Conference to make the NBA Finals due to the overwhelming talent this team has on its roster. However, with so many moving pieces added this season, including new addition Blake Griffin, and more games passing without the core of this team not being able to play together, the harder it will be for them to build team chemistry before the postseason rolls around.