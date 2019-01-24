Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie has torn ligaments in right thumb and could require surgery, per report
One report, coming from ex-NBA star Caron Butler, suggests Dinwiddie could miss 4-to-6 weeks
The Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie could require surgery on his right thumb.
According to reports, first from Caron Butler, and later reaffirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets guard has torn ligaments in his thumb and could require surgery on the injury.
Butler outlined a more specific timeline, stating that Dinwiddie is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to the torn ligaments in his right thumb.
"Brooklyn Nets All star in the making Spencer Dinwiddie has had his hand examined one of the top hand specialist in the country. He has torn ligaments in his finger He will get two other evaluations to confirm the diagnosis before a decision is made about further action ..
Expected to miss (4-6) weeks receiving 2nd evaluation..."
The 6-foot-6 Dinwiddie had recently emerged as one of the top candidates for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. Through 49 appearances this season, the 25-year-old Dinwiddie had averaged 17.2 points and 5.0 assists per game while leading the Nets to the sixth-best mark in the Eastern Conference -- not bad for a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since the 2014-15 season.
Dinwiddie had played in the team's most recent game against the Orlando Magic, a 114-110 win over the opposition on Wednesday night, scoring 29 points in 30 minutes en route to their fifth straight victory.
If the timeline regarding Dinwiddie's thumb injury is true, this would put a major damper to the Nets' playoff hopes, as they would be forced to rely upon D'Angelo Russell almost entirely for scoring.
The Nets are already missing Caris Levert due to a dislocated ankle injury suffered in mid-November. You can now add Dinwiddie's thumb injury to the team's growing list of medical concerns.
