The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 31-11 overall and 16-2 at home, while the Nets are 30-14 overall and 13-8 on the road. The Nets won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 5, 130-96.

Utah is favored by 10.5-points in the latest Jazz vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230. Before entering any Nets vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Nets spread: Jazz -10.5

Jazz vs. Nets over-under: 230 points

Jazz vs. Nets money line: Utah -600, Utah +450



What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah blew past Chicago 120-95 on Monday. Rudy Gobert almost dropped a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-high nine blocks. He made 9-of-11 field goal attempts. It was the first game since 1982-83 in which an NBA player recorded more than 20 points on 80 percent shooting with at least 10 rebounds and nine blocks. The Jazz have won three of their past four games.

Joe Ingles has made 18-of-22 (.818) three-point attempts over his last three games. Utah leads the NBA in three-pointers per game (16.9). The Jazz are second in the league in rebounds per game (47.8).

What you need to know about the Nets

On Tuesday, Brooklyn bested the Portland Trail Blazers in a 116-112 win. James Harden posted a double-double with 25 points and 17 assists along with seven boards. He is questionable for Wednesday's game because of neck soreness. He played through the injury on Tuesday.

Brooklyn has won eight of its past nine games. Jeff Green scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half on Tuesday. The Nets allowed just 21 points in the fourth quarter. Kyrie Irving (personal) is not with the team on the current road trip.

How to make Nets vs. Jazz picks

