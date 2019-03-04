Nets vs. Mavericks odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 46-32 roll

D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, with tipoff from the Barclays Center scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. A recent cold streak has the Nets down to the No. 7 seed in the East, as they enter this game with losses in three straight. However, the Mavs have been equally lackluster, winning just one of their past seven games. Brooklyn is listed as a five-point home favorite on Monday, with the over-under for total points set at 224 in the Nets vs. Mavericks odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Mavericks picks, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model is well aware of how important home court advantage is in this matchup. The Mavericks have actually been solid at home this season, posting a 21-11 record. It has been a completely different story on the road though, where they're just 6-24. Only the Phoenix Suns have a worse road record than Dallas this season.

Brooklyn's All-Star guard, D'Angelo Russell, is playing some of his best basketball right now. In the four games prior to last game's blowout loss, in which D-Lo played limited minutes, he averaged 28 points and eight assists. With Russell playing at a high level and Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie finally healthy, the Nets should close the season strong.

Just because Brooklyn benefits from home court advantage doesn't mean it will cover the Nets vs. Mavericks spread on Monday.

The model is also well aware that while their records may not show it, there's a case to be made that Dallas has been the better team this season. The Mavericks rank above the Nets in defensive efficiency, rebounding rate and point differential. Brooklyn has been slightly better offensively, ranking 19th in offensive efficiency, one spot ahead of Dallas.

But most statistical arguments favor the Mavs. Dallas also may have the best individual player in the game -- Rookie of the Year frontrunner Luka Doncic has been on a tear lately. His minutes were limited in a blowout his last time out, but in the five prior games, Doncic averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Doncic has made scoring look easy since the All-Star Break, averaging over 25 points on 55 percent shooting.

