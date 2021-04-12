The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 14-40 overall and 9-17 at home, while Brooklyn is 36-17 overall and 14-10 on the road. The Nets won the first meeting of the season, 112-107 on March 29.

Timberwolves vs. Nets spread: Timberwolves +6

Timberwolves vs. Nets over-under: 236 points

Timberwolves vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -245, Minnesota +205



What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves topped the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, 121-117. Karl-Anthony Towns almost posted a triple-double with 27 points, 12 boards and eight assists. D'Angelo Russell scored 27 points. He combined with Towns for 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota avoided a third consecutive loss with the victory over Chicago. Anthony Edwards scored 15 points on Sunday. He has a steal in 22 straight games, a franchise record for a rookie.

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn was easily disposed of by the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, 126-101. The Nets were outscored 65-43 in the second half. Kevin Durant scored 22 points. He also committed eight turnovers. Durant has scored 39 points in two games since returning from a 23-game layoff because of a hamstring injury.

Brooklyn failed in an attempt to win a third consecutive game on Saturday. Kyrie Irving (personal) and LaMarcus Aldridge (illness) will not play on Monday. James Harden (hamstring) may be re-evaluated later this week. The Nets will play five of their next six games on the road.

