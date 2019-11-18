Pacers vs. Nets odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 18 predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Pacers and Nets. Here are the results:
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 5-7 overall and 3-2 at home, while Indiana is 7-6 overall and 2-4 on the road. Brooklyn has lost three of its last four. Indiana has lost two games in a row. Brooklyn is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 221.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It also entered Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 6-2 run on all top-rated NBA picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Nets vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Brooklyn beat Chicago 117-111 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie started for an injured Kyrie Irving and scored 20 of his 24 points in the final quarter. Joe Harris had 22 points and eight assists. The Nets were able to salvage their second win on a five-game road trip.
Irving missed his first game of the season because of a right shoulder injury and his status is uncertain for the matchup against Indiana. He leads the Nets in scoring at 28.5 points per game.
Meanwhile, Indiana fell to Milwaukee 102-83 on Saturday. Myles Turner returned from an ankle injury and scored 16 points with 11 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon missed the game with a back injury. He leads the Pacers with 19.2 points per game.
This is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Domantas Sabonis scored 30 points in a 118-108 Indiana victory on Oct. 30. Brogdon had 21 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. Jeremy Lamb had 25 points in the first meeting but has missed the last six games with an ankle injury.
So who wins Pacers vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pacers vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Knicks vs. Cavaliers on Monday 10,000 times.
-
NBA Power Rankings: Rockets are red-hot
Houston made a huge jump in the rankings this week after an offensive explosion by Harden
-
NBA DFS lineups, top Nov. 17 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
PG sets franchise mark in rout of Hawks
George is the first player in Clippers history to score 30-plus points in his first two games...
-
Hammon, Duncan take over on Spurs bench
Popovich confirmed after the game that Duncan was the acting head coach
-
Hornets hit second straight game-winner
Graham is off to a terrific start this season
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans