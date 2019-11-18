Pacers vs. Nets odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 18 predictions from advanced computer

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 5-7 overall and 3-2 at home, while Indiana is 7-6 overall and 2-4 on the road. Brooklyn has lost three of its last four. Indiana has lost two games in a row. Brooklyn is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 221.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Brooklyn beat Chicago 117-111 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie started for an injured Kyrie Irving and scored 20 of his 24 points in the final quarter. Joe Harris had 22 points and eight assists. The Nets were able to salvage their second win on a five-game road trip.

Irving missed his first game of the season because of a right shoulder injury and his status is uncertain for the matchup against Indiana. He leads the Nets in scoring at 28.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Indiana fell to Milwaukee 102-83 on Saturday. Myles Turner returned from an ankle injury and scored 16 points with 11 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon missed the game with a back injury. He leads the Pacers with 19.2 points per game.

This is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Domantas Sabonis scored 30 points in a 118-108 Indiana victory on Oct. 30. Brogdon had 21 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. Jeremy Lamb had 25 points in the first meeting but has missed the last six games with an ankle injury.

So who wins Pacers vs. Nets?