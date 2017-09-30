Paul George says Westbrook extension will factor into his decision next summer
Russ "being committed to this organization says a lot" says George, who may stay at OKC or may go after 2017
Paul George was traded to the Thunder when he reportedly informed the Pacers that he planned on opting out of his contract after the upcoming season. He's been linked to the Lakers throughout the summer, but that was when he was on a stuck-in-the-mud Pacers team. He's now on a true contender in Oklahoma City and that can always change perspective.
Something else that could cause George to reconsider opting out at the end of this upcoming season is Russell Westbrook signing his contract extension. George said as much to the media.
"We've been on an unbelievable start right now. He committed here. It says a lot not only in us pairing together, but just knowing what type of dude Russ is. His values and his beliefs. Him being committed to this organization says a lot. And I'm one person that's enjoying it here, so I think when that time comes the decision will be easier to make for myself."
Where George would go if he does opt out is currently unknown, but with most people assuming Los Angeles this leaves him in a precarious situation. Does he leave a team like Oklahoma City that the majority are expecting to be contenders, or does he go join an unknown in Los Angeles like the Lakers where their future is still largely predicated on the development of youth.
One area of his quote that is rather interesting is when he says that the decision will be easier to make for himself. By knowing that Westbrook is locked into Oklahoma City long term he knows that re-signing with the Thunder will always pair him next to Westbrook. It gets rid of a possible unknown entering next offseason that could complicate his decision. For George, it has to be a bit relieving to know he'll have that kind of consistency to look at in the future.
