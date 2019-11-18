Rockets vs. Blazers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 18 predictions from advanced computer

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 10-3 overall and 5-1 at home, while Portland is 5-8 overall and 4-4 on the road. The Rockets come into this matchup on a seven-game winning streak. The Blazers have lost six of their last eight games. Houston is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under is set at 230.5. Before entering any Blazers vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Houston's story against Minnesota on Saturday. The Rockets blew past Minnesota 125-105. The score was close at the half, but Houston pulled away in the second half with 61 points. James Harden delivered 49 points, had five rebounds and handed out six assists.

Harden is averaging 43 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.3 steals during the Rockets' seven-game win streak.

Meanwhile, Portland didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with San Antonio, but still walked away with a 121-116 victory. CJ McCollum was the offensive standout of the game for the Trail Blazers, as he shot 6 for 11 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, seven assists and six boards. Damian Lillard added 22 points. Portland rallied from 15 points down to claim the victory.

Lillard leads the Blazers at 29.8 points per game and also tops the squad with 6.8 assists per game,

