Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 13 predictions from proven computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. The Timberwolves are 6-4 overall and 2-2 at home, while San Antonio is 5-5 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Spurs are just 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games, but they've won 16 of their last 18 meetings against Minnesota. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are 7-3 in their last 10 games in November. Minnesota is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Spurs odds, while the over-under is set at 227. Before entering any Spurs vs. Wolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It also entered Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 6-2 run on all top-rated NBA picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Timberwolves vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Minnesota didn't have too much breathing room in its contest against Detroit on Monday, but the Timberwolves still walked away with a 120-114 win. The Wolves have won two of their past three games. Andrew Wiggins recorded 33 points and five assists in addition to six boards in Monday's victory over the Pistons. Wiggins is tied with Karl-Anthony Towns for the team lead in scoring at 25.5 points per game.

Minnesota is expected to see a boost in depth on Wednesday night as well, with Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (hamstring) anticipated to return against San Antonio.

Meanwhile, San Antonio was close but ultimately fell 113-109 to Memphis on Monday night. The Spurs have now lost four of their past five games. DeMar DeRozan, who leads the Spurs with 19.4 points per game, was held to just 12 points, while LaMarcus Aldridge paced San Antonio with 19 points against Memphis.

Minnesota ranks third in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 24.7 on average. But the Spurs come into Wednesday's matchup boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 19.8.

So who wins Spurs vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Spurs vs. Wolves spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.