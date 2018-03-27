Spurs vs. Wizards odds: NBA picks, projections from data scientist on 20-6 run

Coming off an embarrassing home loss to the Knicks, the Wizards host the Spurs on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET. Washington (40-33) has dropped three straight and eight of 12, slipping to sixth in the Eastern Conference and leading eighth-place Miami by only 1.5 games. San Antonio (43-31) saw its six-game win streak snapped in a three-point loss at Milwaukee on Sunday.

For Tuesday's game, San Antonio opened as a one-point favorite but is now laying 1.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen a point to 201.5.

Oh knows the Wizards have hit a wall without star John Wall, who's nearing a return but won't play Tuesday. The team started fast when Wall went down, but is now just 14-11 without him.

Leading scorer Bradley Beal (23.1 ppg, 4.6 apg) shot 5 of 17 in Sunday's shocking 101-97 home loss to the Knicks -- a game Washington entered as a 10-point favorite.

Now the Wizards face a San Antonio team that has beaten them four straight times and has covered in eight of its past 10 visits to Washington. LaMarcus Aldridge has been unstoppable lately, averaging 35.6 points and 9.4 rebounds in his past five games.

But the loss to the Knicks could be Washington's wakeup call. Afterward, Beal called out the whole team for acting "like we don't give a damn."

The Wizards were very competitive in a 98-90 loss in San Antonio a week ago. The Spurs shot a sizzling 49.4 percent, but could not pull away. Beal and Kelly Oubre kept Washington close with 21 points apiece.

