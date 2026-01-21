The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Milwaukee Bucks in a key interconference NBA matchup on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City is coming off a 136-104 win at Cleveland on Monday, while Milwaukee posted a 112-110 win at Atlanta that same day. The Thunder (36-8), who lead the Northwest Division, are 16-5 on the road this season. The Bucks (18-24), who are fourth in the Central Division, are 9-10 on their home court. Oklahoma City will be without Alex Caruso (groin), Jalen Williams (back) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf).

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks lead the all-time series 77-76, but the Thunder have won the last three meetings. Oklahoma City is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Bucks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Bucks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 14 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 35-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Bucks 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Bucks spread: Oklahoma City -9.5 at DraftKings
Thunder vs. Bucks over/under: 226.5 points
Thunder vs. Bucks money line: Oklahoma City -410, Milwaukee +318

How to make Thunder vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (226.5 points). The total has gone Over in five of the past seven Oklahoma City games.

The SportsLine model is projecting Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 35.5 points on average and be one of five Thunder players to score 10 or more points. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, is projected to have 27.3 points as six Bucks players score 11.7 points or more.

