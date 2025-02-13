The Oklahoma City Thunder (44-9) and Minnesota Timberwolves (30-25) link up in a Western Conference showdown on Thursday evening. The Thunder are red-hot, logging a seven-game win streak. On Wednesday, Oklahoma City beat the Miami Heat, 115-101. Meanwhile, Minnesota is on a two-game losing skid. Last night, the Milwaukee Bucks escaped with a 103-101 win over the Timberwolves.

Tipoff from Target Center in Minnesota is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Timberwolves odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5. Before locking in any Timberwolves vs. Thunder picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Timberwolves:

Thunder vs. Timberwolves spread: OKC -7.5

Thunder vs. Timberwolves over/under: 221.5 points

Thunder vs. Timberwolves money line: OKC -299, Minnesota +239

OKC: The Thunder are 32-18-4 against the spread this season

MIN: The Timberwolves are 23-31-1 against the spread this season

Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Thunder vs. Timberwolves streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an effective shot creator and ball handler for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander excels in the mid-range area and has nice touch around the rim. He's first in the NBA in points (32.6) and second in steals (1.9) to go along with a team-high 6.0 assists per game. On Feb. 5 against the Phoenix Suns, Gilgeous-Alexander had 50 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Forward Jalen Williams is a smooth three-level scorer in the frontcourt. Wiliams averages 21.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He also shoots 35% from 3-point land. In the Feb. 8 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the 23-year-old totaled 25 points, six rebounds, and six assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards continues to be an athletic playmaker and scorer for Minnesota. Edwards ranks fifth in the NBA in points per game (27.5) to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. The 23-year-old has scored at least 41 points in three of his last four games. In the Feb. 5 win over the Bulls, Edwards finished with 49 points and nine rebounds.

Center Naz Reid spaces the floor as a shooter and snags rebounds consistently. Reid logs 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and makes 41% of his 3-pointers. The LSU product has 20-plus points in four of his past six outings. On Feb. 8 versus the Trail Blazers, Reid recorded 23 points and eight rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Thunder vs. Timberwolves and is leaning Under the total, projecting 212 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Thunder vs. Timberwolves on Thursday, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Timberwolves spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.