Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins says he's worth 'nothing less' than a max contract

Andrew Wiggins hasn't lived up to the hype for everybody, but the former No. 1 overall pick is still one of the NBA's most talented young wings. The Timberwolves have had a lot of faith into him, but now they have to decide if he's worth all that hype in dollars. Wiggins and Minnesota have reportedly been working on an extension, but he has also been the centerpiece in many Kyrie Irving trade scenarios.

The Crossover caught up with Wiggins recently, in Las Vegas, where he was asked if he believes he's worth a max contract. He didn't mince words, saying he believes he's worth nothing less.

While Wiggins said that he is taking a "day by day" approach to the contract discussions, he didn't waver when asked whether he was worthy of a max contract, which could reach $148 million over five years with a starting salary of $25.5 million. "I definitely do," Wiggins told The Crossover. "Nothing less."

Wiggins averaged a career high 23.6 points last season (while shooting a career-best 36 percent on 3 pointers). If Minnesota believes in him fully then a max contract might be in Wiggins' future. However, his comments have made it obvious that he doesn't plan on taking a discount. If Minnesota wants Wiggins to sign an extension it will likely have to give him every dollar he demands. If not, then the Wolves will have to push everything off and wait until his restricted free agency next summer.