Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 4 predictions from proven computer model on 15-3 roll

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 14-6 overall and 6-4 at home, while Minnesota is 10-9 overall and 7-2 on the road. The Mavericks have won eight of their last nine and ended the Lakers' 10-game winning streak on Sunday prior to their most recent victory on Tuesday. Minnesota, meanwhile, has won four in a row on the road, its last away loss coming on Nov. 6 at Memphis. Dallas is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Mavericks vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Dallas took its matchup against New Orleans on Tuesday by a conclusive 118-97 score. Luka Doncic shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double, recording 33 points and a career-high 18 rebounds to go along with five dimes. Doncic was named the Western Conference's Player of the Month for November. He is averaging nearly a triple-double per game with 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Minnesota took a 115-107 loss against Memphis on Sunday. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points and Andrew Wiggins added 18. Towns leads the Timberwolves with 25.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks come into Wednesday's game boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 117.8. The Timberwolves have displayed some offensive firepower of their own, as they enter the contest with 48.5 rebounds per game on average, good for third best in the league.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.