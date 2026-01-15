The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, perfect for NBA betting on Thursday. Kevin Durant will face his original team when the Houston Rockets host the Oklahoma City Thunder in one of the best games on the Thursday sports calendar. With Thursday's matchup being played in Houston and the Rockets having a 12-2 record on their home floor this season, the SportsLine projection model has the Rockets pulling off the upset and winning at +142 odds as part of its NBA best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model is also backing the Dallas Mavericks (-112) to defeat the Utah Jazz in its Thursday best bets. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a college basketball pick on Charleston vs. Towson at 8 p.m. ET.



The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Rockets (+142) to defeat the Thunder

Mavericks (-112) to defeat the Jazz

Charleston (+2.5) vs. Towson (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +783 (risk $100 to win $783, odds subject to change).

The Rockets nearly upset the Thunder on opening night, playing a wild 125-124 double-overtime thriller that Oklahoma City won at home. These two teams haven't met since, though, and now the Thunder travel to Houston, where the Rockets are 12-2 this season. Only the Rockets and Thunder have just two home losses this season. The Thunder have the best record in the NBA at 34-7, but they haven't been as dominant in recent weeks, going 10-6 since Dec. 13. The Rockets returned home from a 0-3 road trip with a 119-113 win over the Bulls on Tuesday, and Houston has won seven straight at home. The Rockets (23-14) have only been the underdog three times this season, winning two of those three games straight up. The model projects Houston to win in 59% of simulations, showcasing strong value as a plus-money underdog.

The Mavericks play the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday, and Wednesday was a tough night for Dallas' health. Both Cooper Flagg and Daniel Gafford left early with ankle injuries, and the Mavericks are already playing without Anthony Davis (finger) and Dereck Lively II (foot). However, the Jazz, who are also playing the second half of a back-to-back, could be without key pieces, including leading scorer Lauri Markkanen, who missed Wednesday with an illness. Neither team is having a great season, with Dallas at 15-26 and the Jazz at 14-26, but the Mavericks are home, where they are 11-11 this year. Meanwhile, Utah is 5-14 on the road, and the Jazz are 2-7 over their last nine games. The model projects Dallas to win in 65% of simulations.

Maybe one player can make a difference...ask Charleston HC Chris Mack," legendary SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said.. "Campbell transfer forward Colby Duggan was activated in late December, just in time for conference play to swing into gear for the Cougars, and has provided an extra boost to an already capable lineup, with recent efforts including 17 points vs. William & Mary and 22 points vs. Hampton in the last two games as Charleston has won four straight. Meanwhile, though it's still early in conference play, Pat Skerry's Tigers probably rate as the disappointment of the CAA, at 1-4 in loop action and only 9-9 overall from what was regarded as a league favorite. Perhaps too much is being asked of top scorer guard Tyler Tejada, whose efforts have become inconsistent."

