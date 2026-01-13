Just because there's no football on Tuesday doesn't mean there aren't matchups to target for the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The SportsLine projection model finds the best value of the night to be in the state of Oklahoma, which is hosting a pair of high-profile basketball matchups, with Thunder vs. Spurs in NBA action, and Oklahoma vs. Florida in college basketball action.

The model is backing both Oklahoma teams in its Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook, despite the Spurs seemingly being the Thunder's kryptonite this season and the Sooners facing the defending national champions. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a college basketball pick on Florida State vs. Syracuse at 9 p.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Thunder (-7.5) vs. Spurs (-115)

Oklahoma (+5.5) vs. Florida (-110)

Syracuse (-8.5) vs. Florida State (-105)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Thunder (-7.5) vs. Spurs (-115)

The Oklahoma City Thunder were on their way toward a legitimate chance at making NBA history with one of the best regular seasons of all time. They won 24 of their first 25 games before a loss to the Spurs on December 13. The Thunder are 9-6 since that 24-1 start, with three losses against the Spurs during that period, but the model expects the true 33-7 version of Oklahoma City to show itself at home on Tuesday. The Thunder are 19-2 at home this season, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is second in the league in scoring at 31.9 points per game in another MVP-caliber campaign. The model projects the Thunder to get some revenge on Tuesday, projecting them to cover in 58% of simulations. Back the Thunder at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Oklahoma (+5.5) vs. Florida (-110)

Oklahoma hosts Florida on Tuesday, and although both teams are 11-5 this season, the Sooners have played significantly better at home than on the road this season. Oklahoma is coming off back-to-back losses, both coming on the road, after they defeated Ole Miss, 86-70, at home to open SEC play. The Sooners are 8-0 in true home games this season, and they are coming off back-to-back 20-win years. The Gators are the reigning national champions, but they lost the vast majority of their key players from last season and are 0-2 in their only two true road games this season, including a 76-74 loss to Missouri in SEC play. Six-year senior guard Nigel Pack is coming off scoring 24 points against Texas A&M for Oklahoma on Saturday, and he'll provide a tough matchup for the Gators. The model projects the Sooners to cover in 69% of simulations. Back Oklahoma at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Syracuse (-8.5) vs. Florida State (-105)

"The Orange are 6-1 with 6-9 sophomore Donnie Freeman in the lineup, the loss coming by three to Clemson. Without him, Syracuse went 5-4," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Since returning from a foot injury, Freeman has scored 18, 27 and 22 points while going 7 of 15 from deep and 16 of 20 on free throws. Florida State gives up a league-high 45.3 percent shooting from the field as well as an ACC-high 81.3 points per game. Look for the Seminoles to fall to 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games." Back Syracuse at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Want more NBA, college basketball picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.