Warriors coach Steve Kerr: 'I think we'll be better this year'

With all of the drama surrounding them, it's almost hard to remember sometimes that the Golden State Warriors are a basketball team.

Of course they are, and they're coming off a dominant 2016-17 season in which they marched to their second title in three seasons with a nearly perfect 16-1 record in the postseason. And the bad news for the rest of the league? Coach Steve Kerr thinks they'll be even better this season.

Noting their improved depth, Kerr told reporters during media day on Friday, "I think we'll be better this year. We're deeper."

Along with re-signing all of their important free agents in Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia, David West, and JaVale McGee, the Warriors added solid veterans in Nick Young and Omri Casspi, both of whom will give the Warriors even more shooting and versatility.

On top of the addition of Young and Casspi, there's also the fact that the Warriors are entering their second season with Durant in town, and won't have to deal with integrating him into the team like they did last season. Not that they had much trouble with that, but still, it's always easier the second go around after adding a big star.

So yes, considering each of those factors, the Warriors very well could be better this season.