The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder are 20-34 overall and 9-19 at home, while Golden State is 26-28 overall and 9-18 on the road. The Thunder are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games. The Warriors, meanwhile, are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12.

Thunder vs. Warriors spread: Thunder +11

Thunder vs. Warriors over-under: 223.5 points

Thunder vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -800. OKC +550



What you need to know about the Thunder



The Thunder lost to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, 106-96. Oklahoma City was down 88-69 at the end of the third quarter. OKC is on a seven game losing streak. It is the team's longest losing streak since their first season in Oklahoma City in 2008-09. They have lost their games by nearly 26 points on average during the skid.

Luguentz Dort finished with a career-high 42 points along with seven boards on Tuesday. He scored 18 points in the fourth quarter. Mike Muscala (ankle) and Alexsej Pokusevski (arm) did not play on Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets 116-107 on Monday. Stephen Curry shot 10-for-18 from downtown and finished with 53 points and six rebounds. He has scored 30-plus points in seven straight games since returning from a tailbone injury. Curry is averaging 38.4 points per game during that span. In the first quarter on Monday, he passed Wilt Chamberlain to become the franchise's all-time scoring leader and now has 17,818 points heading into Wednesday's game.

Curry now has nine career 50-point games. The Warriors have won three of their past four games. They have a one-game lead for the 10th spot in the Western Conference. Kelly Oubre Jr., who last played on April 9, will continue to sit out with a wrist injury on Wednesday.

