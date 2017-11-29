WATCH: LeBron James gets ejected for the first time in his career

There aren't a lot of things LeBron James has yet accomplished in his NBA career, but getting thrown out of a game was one of them -- at least until Tuesday night.

James was ejected during the Heat-Cavaliers game in Cleveland after getting upset with an official over a non-call in the third quarter. The Cavs superstar clearly felt that he was fouled while driving to the hoop and he let his frustrations fly as play transitioned toward the other end of the floor.

LeBron just got ejected for the first time in his career... 😳 pic.twitter.com/EFVTv3nMbc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 29, 2017

There was some speculation that the ref's quick trigger on the technical and ejection might have prompted by contact from James, but replays seem to show that there was no physical contact involved.

Considering that LeBron plays with a very high level of emotion and is in his 15th NBA season, it's relatively surprising that it took this long for him to be given a proverbial red card. Nonetheless, he gets to check that off his career bucket list now, and Cleveland is likely pretty glad that it happened with the Cavs holding a 23-point lead over the Heat.