Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is entering his 17th NBA season, and at 37 years old the topic of retirement is coming up more frequently than ever. Curry is still at the top of his game, coming off a season in which he earned All-NBA and All-Star honors while averaging 24.5 points and leading the league in free-throw percentage and 3-pointers made per game.

Retirement comes for every NBA star, and yet Curry isn't putting a timeline on when he'll hang it up.

"No clue," Curry said, per ESPN. "I just know it's closer than it was even yesterday. Acknowledging it is fun, because the more I talk about it, the more I appreciate what all goes into preparing yourself. But all of that stuff is just the privilege that you've earned. I'm trying not to put any timestamps or anything, other than the sense of urgency on it now."

Curry's sustained dominance at his age puts him on a level that few players have reached. In fact, between Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, we're witnessing them rewrite expectations for how long players can perform at peak levels late into their careers.

Curry stands out from that trio because he's remained with one team over his entire career and will surely retire with the Warriors, whenever that is. He's been at the center of the team's identity for more than a decade, and while other stars have jumped around to different teams, Curry's loyalty to the Warriors has maintained. Curry's loyalty and sustained success have forced the Warriors to do right by their star and keep a competitive team around him. Golden State's two-timeline approach has practically been abandoned after five seasons because of Curry's brilliance.

The addition of Jimmy Butler at last season's trade deadline was done in large part to allow Curry -- and Draymond Green -- to continue chasing championships. They upset No. 2 seed Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs before falling to the Timberwolves in the next round. And while the Western Conference is as strong as ever, the Warriors should still be considered a threat, primarily because of Curry. They added Al Horford this summer, who already appears to be a brilliant signing, and a stable of other role players to give the team some depth. But this team still goes as far as Curry can take them, which is a crazy thing to be writing at his age.

Each time you think Curry's on a downturn in his career, he just keeps proving everyone wrong. So when it comes to his retirement, while people will try to predict when he'll hang it up, he'll probably do what he's been doing over his entire career: defying expectations.