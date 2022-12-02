The Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 6-15 overall and 3-6 at home, while Washington is 11-11 overall and 3-7 on the road. These teams have already played twice this season with Washington winning both and covering in one.

Washington is favored by 3 points in the latest Hornets vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 226. Before entering any Wizards vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Wizards spread: Hornets +3

Hornets vs. Wizards over/under: 226 points

Hornets vs. Wizards money line: Charlotte +130, Washington -155

Hornets vs. Wizards picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Hornets

The night started off rough for the Hornets on Monday, and it ended that way, too. They were dealt a punishing 140-105 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 78-55. The top scorers for Charlotte were power forward Jalen McDaniels (24 points) and shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (22 points).

The Hornets have played shorthanded in recent games and that will continue on Friday with many of their best players injured. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) and Cody Martin (knee) are all out. Thus, other players like P.J. Washington and Oubre will have to step up, and the latter is averaging a career-high of 19.7 points and should be heavily motivated to face his former team.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as it fell 113-107 to the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the loss, the Wizards got a solid performance out of center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 19 rebounds.

Despite the presences of Porzingis, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma -- all of whom are averaging over 20 points per game -- defense has been Washington's calling card this season. It has limited opponents to the fourth-lowest FG percentage while averaging the fourth-most blocks per game. The Wizards will be without Delon Wright (hamstring) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) on Friday.

How to make Hornets vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Wizards vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.