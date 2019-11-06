Wizards vs. Pacers odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 6 predictions from proven computer model

The Washington Wizards will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 3-4 overall and 2-1 at home, while Washington is 2-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Wizards are an impressive 5-1 against the spread this season, while the Pacers are 2-4-1. However, the two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head matchups against the spread. Indiana is favored by four-points in the latest Pacers vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

Indiana put up a good fight in its overtime game on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Pacers needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 122-120. The Pacers were up 35-20 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Domantas Sabonis missed that game and he's listed as questionable for Wednesday night's contest against Washington with a calf injury. Sabonis is averaging 21.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, so whether or not he can go might make all the difference for Indiana.

Meanwhile, the Wizards enjoyed a cozy 115-99 win over Detroit. Washington's shooting forward Troy Brown Jr. filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Bradley Beal had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds in the win and he's averaging 26.5 points per game for the season. With John Wall (achilles) out, Beal is the heart and soul of the Wizards and Indiana will have its hands full on Wednesday night trying to slow down the two-time NBA All-Star.

