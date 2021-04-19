The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 23-33 overall and 12-16 at home, while the Thunder are 20-37 overall and 11-17 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season,

Washington is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Thunder.

Wizards vs. Thunder spread: Wizards -10.5

Wizards vs. Thunder over-under: 229.5 points

Wizards vs. Thunder money line: Washington -950, OKC +625



What you need to know about the Wizards

Everything went Washington's way against the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday in a 121-100 win. Bradley Beal scored 37 points. The Wizards have won four consecutive games and six of seven. Washington is percentage points behind the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, at .411 to Toronto's .414.

Washington's next five games are against teams below .500. Rui Hachimura (knee soreness) is out for Monday's game. Alex Len (ankle) is questionable. Russell Westbrook leads the league with 25 triple-doubles.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City fell 112-106 to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Luguentz Dort shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points. He will miss Monday's game because of a hip injury. Dort has averaged 32-plus points in his last three games.

The Thunder have lost 10 consecutive games, their longest losing streak since the 2008-09 season. Isaiah Roby (toe) is out for Monday's game.

How to make Thunder vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. It is is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Wizards vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Thunder spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 95-59 roll.