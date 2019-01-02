WNBA's limited compensation rules causing Wizards assistant Kristi Toliver to make just $10,000

Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver has a supremely interesting moonlighting gig: She's an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards, who will be in action on Wednesday night when they host the Hawks (7 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension). However, in a job where she should be making six figures, Toliver is coaching for peanuts, making just $10,000. This is due to WNBA rules regarding limited compensation for players, which allows the Mystics just $50,000 to spend on players for offseason work.

The WNBA determined that any money that Toliver made with Scott Brooks and the Wizards would have to come out of that pot. Part of the reason for this is that the Wizards and Mystics are owned by the same entity.

Ted Leonsis, who owns the Mystics, said that Toliver's situation should spearhead change.

The league rules and collective bargaining agreements never contemplated having a WNBA player also working as an NBA coach. We’re glad to be the first and the rules need to change. Kristi is a critical member of our family at Monumental Sports. https://t.co/4g0wpnxRoi — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) January 1, 2019

Toliver averaged 13.9 points and 4.4 assists per game for the Mystics last season, making it to the WNBA Finals before being swept by the Seattle Storm.

There's already been a debate raging about the compensation that WNBA players receive, and this should further exacerbate the argument. Plenty of people have taken notice of Toliver's situation.

WNBA players have already announced they're opting out of the CBA, effective after next season. This may be another thing to add to the list of things the players will want to change, a list that is rapidly growing as the sport grows in popularity.