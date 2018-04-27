2018 NFL Draft: Broncos take Courtland Sutton, plan for future at wide receiver

With the No. 40 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Broncos selected Courtland Sutton, wide receiver out of SMU.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: B-

Pete Prisco: I don't think he runs well enough and some scouts question if he's tough enough.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Tall, muscular rebounder who'll instantly be a consistent deep threat in the NFL due to his high-pointing ability and large frame. Deceptive wiggle and quickness after the catch. Great long speed.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: Courtland Sutton could emerge as the best receiver of this class, and he gives the Broncos another weapon. But this pick should have been Derrius Guice. They need a running back. As for Sutton, he has minimal Fantasy value in re-draft leagues, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick. In dynasty leagues, Sutton is a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts.

NCAA recap

Billy Embody, PonyStampede.com: A three-star recruit out of Brenham, Tex., Courtland Sutton received a medical redshirt his freshman season at SMU, after playing in just two games. When Chad Morris took over and found Sutton, he had caught two passes after being switched over from safety. Sutton had team highs in catches (49), yards (862) and touchdowns (9) in 2015. In 2016, he caught 76 balls for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a matchup nightmare for teams.

Expectations were sky-high when Sutton returned for his junior season. He was a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate, albeit a long-shot. Sutton finished with 1,085 yards and 12 touchdowns. While statistically, it was a strong year, Sutton did disappear at times, notably against TCU with one catch for zero yards, but also in a loss to top-25 Memphis, again with one catch. Sutton's talent though dictated a lot of double-coverage, allowing SMU's offense to flourish and end the regular season in the top 10 of total offense.