2018 NFL Draft: Browns take Nick Chubb to add to Baker Mayfield's arsenal

With the No. 35 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Nick Chubb, running back out of Georgia.

Grade:B+

Pete Prisco: This is where you take your backs. If Chubb's knees hold up, this is a good pick.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Thick, bowling ball runner with deceptive agility. Outstanding vision and has enough power to run through arm tackles. Lacks top-end long speed. Feature back material.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: In 2018, this isn't the best spot for Nick Chubb. The Browns already have Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson, and you would expect Chubb to work in as part of a committee. He'll play, but he won't dominate touches without an injury. Chubb projects as a late-round pick in re-draft leagues. Now, in dynasty formats, Chubb could be very good, especially if the Browns move on from Hyde next year, and Johnson will be a free agent Chubb is a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues.

NCAA recap

Jake Rowe, Dawgs247: A 247Sports Composite five-star recruit out of high school, Nick Chubb played in 13 games, starting eight of them as a freshman. He rushed for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns and was named SEC Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore, he was off to a great start before suffering a season-ending knee injury on the first play from scrimmage at Tennessee. It's a testament to Chubb's work ethic and perseverance that he returned from three torn ligaments and serious cartilage damage in his knee in less than a year and rushed 32 times for 232 yards and two scores against North Carolina in his first game back. He finished 2016 with 1,130 yards and eight touchdowns. As a senior, he averaged north of six yards per carry and topped 1,300 rushing yards for the second time in his career. He also scored 15 times and had one of his most effective games in the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma. There he averaged over 10 yards per carry and scored twice.

Known as a tireless worker and an all-business type of competitor, Chubb leaves behind quite the legacy in Athens. He's the Bulldogs' second all-time leading rusher behind legend Herschel Walker. He stands in the same place on the SEC's all-time list. During his time at UGA, he had 24 games of 100 yards or more in his UGA career and three north of 200 yards. He also had three seasons of over 1,000 yards and the only time he didn't reach that mark was as a sophomore when he suffered a gruesome knee injury.