2018 NFL Draft: Dates, times, location, seven-round draft order, how to watch and stream

"With the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft ... "

It won't be long before the commissioner is on the stage saying those words, as we are now just days away from the start of this year's annual selection process. Who knows which quarterback the Cleveland Browns will be taking to kick off April's big prime-time event (this statement applies every year), but we're ready to rock in case our endless supply of mock drafts, prospect rankings and team previews didn't already make that clear.

When and where is the draft, though? How can you watch it? And what about the order of picks for all seven rounds?

Good thing you ended up here, because we've got it all covered.

When is the 2018 NFL Draft?

The draft officially begins on Thursday, April 26, and runs through Saturday, April 28.

The event's seven rounds are split up and broadcast as follows:

Thursday: Round 1

Friday: Rounds 2-3

Saturday: Rounds 4-7

What time is the 2018 NFL Draft?

Here's a breakdown of when each day of draft coverage begins:

Thursday: 8 p.m.

Friday: 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m.

Note: All times Eastern.

Where is the 2018 NFL Draft?

After stops in Chicago and Philadelphia, the draft will be hosted by Dallas -- specifically, inside the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Long held at New York's Radio City Music Hall, the event is expected to attract a record number of fans in Texas, where the NFL is trying to enable "the largest live audience ever to view" the draft as part of the event's first stop at an actual NFL team's stadium.

As our own John Breech detailed, the setup of this year's extravaganza features sections for each team's fan base and has the draft stage, where Commissioner Roger Goodell greets each selection, positioned directly on the AT&T Stadium turf.

How to watch the NFL Draft



Here's a breakdown of who will be airing live broadcasts of this year's draft:

Thursday: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Friday: NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Saturday: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

2018 NFL Draft order

Behold the entire seven-round order of this year's draft:

First round

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

5. Denver Broncos

6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)

22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)

23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Second round

33. Cleveland Browns

34. New York Giants

35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

36. Indianapolis Colts

37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

39. Chicago Bears

40. Denver Broncos

41. Oakland Raiders

42. Miami Dolphins

43. New England Patriots (from San Francisco 49ers)

44. Washington Redskins

45. Green Bay Packers

46. Cincinnati Bengals

47. Arizona Cardinals

48. Los Angeles Chargers

49. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks)

50. Dallas Cowboys

51. Detroit Lions

52. Baltimore Ravens

53. Buffalo Bills

54. Kansas City Chiefs

55. Carolina Panthers

56. Buffalo Bills (from Los Angeles Rams)

57. Tennessee Titans

58. Atlanta Falcons

59. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)

60. Pittsburgh Steelers

61. Jacksonville Jaguars

62. Minnesota Vikints

63. New England Patriots

64. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)

Third round

65. Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland Browns)

66. New York Giants

67. Indianapolis Colts

68. Houston Texans

69. New York Giants (from Buffalo Bills)

70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears)

71. Denver Broncos

72. New York Jets

73. Miami Dolphins

74. San Francisco 49ers

75. Oakland Raiders

76. Green Bay Packers

77. Cincinnati Bengals

78. Kansas City Chiefs (from Washington Redskins)

79. Arizona Cardinals

80. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks)

81. Dallas Cowboys

82. Detroit Lions

83. Baltimore Ravens

84. Los Angeles Chargers

85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills)

86. Kansas City Chiefs

87. Los Angeles Rams

88. Carolina Panthers

89. Tennessee Titans

90. Atlanta Falcons

91. New Orleans Saints

92. Pittsburgh Steelers

93. Jacksonville Jaguars

94. Minnesota Vikings

95. New England Patriots

96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles)

97. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

98. Houston Texans (Compensatory)

99. Denver Broncos (Compensatory)

100. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

Fourth round

101. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)

102. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

103. Houston Texans

104. Indianapolis Colts

105. Chicago Bears

106. Denver Broncos

107. New York Jets

108. New York Giants

109. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)

110. Oakland Raiders

111. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)

112. Cincinnati Bengals

113. Washington Redskis

114. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)

115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals)

116. Dallas Cowboys

117. Detroit Lions

118. Baltimore Ravens

119. Los Angeles Chargers

120. Seattle Seahawks

121. Buffalo Bills

122. Kansas City Chiefs

123. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns through Carolina Panthers)

124. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams)

125. Tennessee Titans

126. Atlanta Falcons

127. New Orleans Saints

128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

129. Jacksonville Jaguars

130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnsota Vikings)

131. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles)

132. Philadelphia Eagles

133. Green Bay Pacers (Compensatory)

134. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

135. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants–Compensatory)

136. Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots–Compensatory)

137. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

Fifth round

138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)

139. New York Giants

140. Indianapolis Colts

141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans)

142. Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos)

143. San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)

144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

145. Chicago Bears

146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders)

147. New Orleans Saints (from Miami Dolphins)

148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers)

149. Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins)

150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)

151. Cincinnati Bengals

152. Arizona Cardinals

153. Detroit Lions

154. Baltimore Ravens

155. Los Angeles Chargers

156. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles through Seahawks)

157. New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys)

158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)

159. Oakland Raiders (from New England Patriots from Cleveland Browns through Kansas City Chiefs)

160. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

161. Carolina Pantherss

162. Tennessee Titans

163. Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos through Atlanta Falcons)

164. New Orleans Saints

165. Pittsburgh Steelers

166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

167. Minnesota Vikings

168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots)

169. Philadelphia Eagles

170. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

171. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

172. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

173. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys) (Compensatory)

174. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

Sixth round

175. Cleveland Browns

176. Los Angels Rams (from New York Giants)

177. Houston Texans

178. Indianapolis Colts

179. New York Jets

180. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

181. Chicago Bears

182. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver Broncos)

183. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)

184. San Francisco 49ers

185. Oakland Raiders

186. Green Bay Packers

187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)

188. Cleveland Browns (from Washington Redskins)

189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals)

190. Baltimore Ravens

191. Los Angeles Chargers

192. Dallas Cowboys (from Oakland Raiders through Seattle Seahawks)

193. Dallas Cowboys

194. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit Lions)

195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills)

196. Kansas City Chiefs

197. Carolina Panthres

198. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

199. Tennessee Titans

200. Atlanta Falcons

201. New Orleans Saints

202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

203. Jacksonville Jaguars

204. Minnesota Vikings

205. Washington Redskins (from Cleveland Browns through New England Patriots)

206. Philadelphia Eagles

207. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

208. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

209. Miami Dolphins (from Los Angeles Rams through Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory)

210. New England Patriots (from Oakland Raiders) (Compensatory)

211. Houston Texans (Compensatory)

212. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

213. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)

214. Houston Texans (Compensatory)

215. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory)

216. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

217. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

218. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)

Seventh round

219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns)

220. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants)

221. Indianapolis Colts

222. Houston Texans

223. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins through Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

224. Chicago Bears

225. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos)

226. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)

227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)

228. Oakland Raiders

229. Miami Dolphins

230. Jacksonville Jaguars (Cincinnati Bengals)

231. Washington Redskins

232. Green Bay Packers

233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)

234. Carolina Panthers (Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills)

235. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

236. Dallas Cowboys

237. Detroit Lions

238. Baltimore Ravens

239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)

240. San Francisco 49ers (Kansas City Chiefs)

241. Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams)

242. Carolina Panthers

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans)

244. Atlanta Falcons

245. New Orleans Saints

246. Pittsburgh Steelers

247. Jacksonville Jaguars

248. Seattle Seahawks (from Minnesota Vikings)

249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots)

250. Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle Seahawks through Eagles, Seahawks and New England Patriots)

251. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory)

252. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

253. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

254. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

255. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory)

256. Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory)