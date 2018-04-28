2018 NFL Draft: Redskins take Derrius Guice to help running game in Round 2
The Redskins stop the mini-fall of LSU running back Derrius Guice
With the No. 59 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Redskins selected Derrius Guice, running back out of LSU.
Grade: B+
Pete Prisco: As a player, this is a great value. But there are major character concerns.
Scouting report
Chris Trapasso: Muscular, feature-back frame with serious lower-body strength. Elite balance and suddenness between the tackles that translate to scary power. Above-average long speed. Vision is special. Round 1 talent.
Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg: Finally, the Redskins ended the slide for Derrius Guice, and this is a good landing spot for his Fantasy value in 2018. As long as he's able to play 16 games, Guice should be the starter ahead of Samaje Perine and Rob Kelley, with Chris Thompson working on passing downs. Guice could easily emerge as a No. 2 Fantasy running back this year, and he's worth taking as early as Round 5 in re-draft leagues. In dynasty leagues, Guice is worth drafting in Round 1 in rookie-only drafts.
NCAA recap
Shea Dixon, Geaux247: Guice left high school in 2015 as the No. 5 running back in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, and he quickly lived up to the billing. The Baton Rouge native, who signed the year after Leonard Fournette inked with the Tigers, averaged 8.5 yards per carry as a true freshman. With Fournette banged up in 2016, Guice took the reigns and led the SEC in rushing (1,387 yards), and he led all SEC running backs in touchdowns (15). His biggest night came against Ole Miss, when Guice set the LSU single-game school rushing record with a 285-yard effort.
In his final season, Guice rushed for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns, once again flexing his muscles in a backfield that also featured senior Darrel Williams, who rushed for 820 yards on the year. Guice now owns three of the top four single-game rushing marks in program history. He's also the only running back in SEC history to rush for 250-plus yards in a single game more than twice.
