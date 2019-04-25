2019 NFL Draft order: Full listings for each team are right here, let's take a look

One thing will be apparent when the 2019 NFL Draft finally kicks off in a matter of hours from Nashville, Tennessee: there's a disparity in the number of picks per team. Some teams pick twice twice (New York Giants, Green Bay, Seatte) in the first round, another picks three times (Oakland), while others won't pick until Round 2 (New Orleans, Dallas, Cleveland, Kansas City) or even Round 3 (Chicago) -- provided don't do any more moving around before they're on the clock.

Some teams have a dozen total picks in the draft (New England, New York Giants again), while others may only have five (Seattle, Chicago).

However many picks your favorite team has, and wherever they fall, the draft will be a critical part of building a championship contender for years to come, as it is every year. Read on to see which picks your team is scheduled to make once draft weekend begins.

Arizona Cardinals

Round Overall Status 1 1

2 33

3 65

4 103

5 139

6 174

6 179 from Tampa Bay 7 248 Compensatory 7 249 Compensatory 7 254 Compensatory

Atlanta Falcons

Round Overall Status 1 14

2 45

3 79

4 117

4 137 Compensatory 5 152

5 172 Compensatory 6 186

7 230



Baltimore Ravens

Round Overall Status 1 22

3 85

3 102 Compensatory 4 113 from Denver 4 123

5 160

6 191 from Tennessee 6 193



Buffalo Bills

Round Overall Status 1 9

2 40

3 74

4 112

4 131 from Kansas City 5 147

5 158 from Pittsburgh through Oakland 6 181

7 225

7 228 from Carolina

Carolina Panthers

Round Overall Status 1 16

2 47

3 77

3 100 Compensatory 4 115

5 154

6 187



Chicago Bears

Round Overall Status 3 87

4 126

5 162

7 222 from Denver through Philadelphia 7 238



Cincinnati Bengals

Round Overall Status 1 11

2 42

3 72

4 110

5 149

6 183

6 198 from Dallas 6 210 Compensatory 6 211 Compensatory 6 213 Compensatory 7 223



Cleveland Browns

Round Overall Status 2 49

3 80

4 119

5 144 from Jacksonville 5 155

5 170 from New England 6 189

7 221 from Jacksonville

Dallas Cowboys

Round Overall Status 2 58

3 90

4 128

4 136 Compensatory 5 165

7 241



Denver Broncos

Round Overall Status 1 10

2 41

3 71

4 125 from Houston 5 148

5 156 from Minnesota 6 182

7 237 from Houston

Detroit Lions

Round Overall Status 1 8

2 43

3 88 from Philadelphia 4 111

5 146

6 184

6 204 from New England 7 224

7 229 from Miami

Green Bay Packers

Round Overall Status 1 12

1 30 from New Orleans 2 44

3 75

4 114

4 118 from Washington 5 150

6 185

6 194 from Seattle 7 226



Houston Texans

Round Overall Status 1 23

2 54 from Seattle 2 55

3 86

5 161

6 195

7 220 from New York Giants through Denver

Indianapolis Colts

Round Overall Status 1 26

2 34 from New York Jets 2 59

3 89

4 129

4 135 Compensatory 5 164

6 199

7 240



Jacksonville Jaguars

Round Overall Status 1 7

2 38

3 69

3 98 Compensatory from Los Angeles Rams 4 109

6 178

7 236 from Baltimore

Kansas City Chiefs

Round Overall Status 2 61

2 63 from Los Angeles Rams 3 84 from Seattle 5 167

6 201

6 214 Compensatory 7 216 from San Francisco

Los Angeles Chargers

Round Overall Status 1 28

2 60

3 91

4 130

5 166

6 200

7 242



Los Angeles Rams

Round Overall Status 1 31

3 94

3 99 Compensatory 4 133

5 169

6 203

7 251 Compensatory

Miami Dolphins

Round Overall Status 1 13

2 48

3 78

4 116

5 151

7 233 from Tennessee 7 234 from Pittsburgh through Cleveland

Minnesota Vikings

Round Overall Status 1 18

2 50

3 81

4 120

6 190

6 209 Compensatory 7 247 Compensatory 7 250 Compensatory

New England Patriots

Round Overall Status 1 32

2 56 from Chicago 2 64

3 73 from Detroit 3 97 Compensatory 3 101 Compensatory 4 134

6 205 Compensatory 7 239 from Philadelphia 7 243 from Kansas City through San Francisco, Cleveland 7 246

7 252 Compensatory

New Orleans Saints

Round Overall Status 2 62

5 168

6 177 from New York Jets 6 202

7 231 from Cleveland 7 244



New York Giants

Round Overall Status 1 6

1 17 from Cleveland 2 37

3 95 from New England through Cleveland 4 108

4 132 from New Orleans 5 142 from San Francisco through Detroit 5 143

5 171 Compensatory 6 180

7 232 from Minnesota 7 245 from Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets

Round Overall Status 1 3

3 68

3 93 from New Orleans 4 105

6 196 from Chicago through Oakland 7 217



Oakland Raiders

Round Overall Status 1 4

1 24 from Chicago 1 27 from Dallas 2 35

4 106

5 140 from New York Jets 7 218

7 235 from Seattle

Philadelphia Eagles

Round Overall Status 1 25

2 53 from Baltimore 2 57

4 127

4 138 Compensatory 5 163

6 197



Pittsburgh Steelers

Round Overall Status 1 20

2 52

3 66 from Oakland 3 83

4 122

5 141 from Oakland 6 175 from Oakland 6 192

6 207 Compensatory from Arizona 7 219 from Tampa Bay

San Francisco 49ers

Round Overall Status 1 2

2 36

3 67

4 104

6 176

6 212 Compensatory

Seattle Seahawks

Round Overall Status 1 21

1 29 from Kansas City 3 92 from Kansas City 4 124

5 159



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round Overall Status 1 5

2 39

3 70

4 107

5 145

6 208 Compensatory from Philadelphia 7 215 from Arizona

Tennessee Titans

Round Overall Status 1 19

2 51

3 82

4 121

5 157

6 188 from Miami

Washington Redskins