2019 NFL Draft: Washington Redskins team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

In the midst of what looked like a potential playoff season, Washington suffered a career-threatening injury to starting quarterback Alex Smith. That left the offense in the capable hands of Colt McCoy, until he suffered his own brutal leg injury. Now the team enters the offseason with unexpected questions at quarterback on an offense that otherwise needs plenty of work at other positions as well.

Here's what you need to know about the Washington Redskins and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Washington

Round 2: Washington

Round 3: Washington

Round 4: None

Round 5: Washington

Round 6: None

Round 7: Washington

Washington is a little short on Day 3 picks after trading their fourth-rounder for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who's now heading into free agency. The supplemental draft selection of Adonis Alexander cost Washington its sixth-round pick.

Biggest offseason needs

Quarterback?

Wide receiver

Edge rusher

Safety

Guard/center



Inside linebacker



After Alex Smith's brutal season-ending injury, it's anyone's guess if he'll be back under center anytime soon. And that means Washington again finds itself needing a plan for the quarterback position, whether it's drafting a prospect they love in the first round or finding a capable starter on a short-term deal for next season. At receiver, Paul Richardson is coming off an injury, Josh Doctson continues to underwhelm and Jamison Crowder is a free agent. The passing game will need to find some reliable weapons this offseason. The offensive line needs at least one starter at guard, where Brandon Scherff could be extended to bring down his $12.5 million cap hit. If that doesn't happen, the team will have to start thinking about the future at that guard spot too. And center could use some attention as well.

On defense, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was a short-term lease at one safety spot, and the team cut ties with D.J. Swearinger late in the season at the other, so they're back to square one at the position. Washington will be looking for a replacement for Preston Smith, either as a starter or to compete with Ryan Anderson. They'll also need an upgrade inside if the Reuben Foster acquisition doesn't work out.

Prospects to watch

Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

With the uncertainty surrounding Alex Smith's recovery and with Colt McCoy also recovering from a major injury, grabbing a quarterback prospect like Grier on Day 2 could make sense for Washington. He likely won't be ready to start from Day 1, but he could develop into a capable starter down the line.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf's final collegiate season was cut short by a neck injury, but he has the combination of size and athleticism that should still make him an early pick in the draft. He obviously thought he would be drafted high, declaring early despite not having a wealth of experience. For a team like Washington that may be looking more toward 2020 than 2019 due to the Smith injury, he could be a nice long-term option with the potential to eventually rank among the best in the league at his position.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Burns is the type of pass-rush talent who could make a difference for Washington from Day 1. He's not great as a run defender, but an edge-rush duo of Burns and Ryan Kerrigan would be trouble for offensive lines.