2020 NFL Draft grades: Jaguars get a 'B+' for selecting K'Lavon Chaisson at No. 20 overall

Here's what you need to know about the LSU edge rusher after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Jaguars selected LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Chaisson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: B+

Pete Prisco: This is a guy that has to stay on the field. When he was on the field he was productive, but he had some injury issues. He has to show that he can hold up against the run at 254 pounds.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Love the pick of K'Lavon Chaisson to the Jaguars. He was one of my favorite prospects in the draft. Just an unreal freak of a defender who might out-perform Josh Allen as soon as this year. If you can draft him as a DL, he'd be worthy of a third-round pick in rookie-only IDP drafts. If he's a LB for the Jaguars then I'd aim for him on the Round 3/4 fence. Either way, this pick DOES make the Jaguars DST mildly interesting -- but not quite enough to draft.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Danielle Hunter
Best trait: Explosiveness

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
LSU 6-3 254 9 7/8 32 2/8 79 2/8

 Strengths  

  • Speed-to-power around the edge is elite
  • Bendy, twitched-up athleticism
  • Plays well against top competition

Weaknesses 

  • Still learning the position
  • Needs to get better setting the edge in run game
  • ACL injury forced him to miss 2018 season
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

