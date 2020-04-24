2020 NFL Draft grades: Jets get a 'B' for selecting Mekhi Becton at No. 11 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Louisville tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Jets selected Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Becton, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
11. New York Jets: B
Pete Prisco: Here's the thing on Becton, he's a freak athletically. He has a tendency to get really heavy and that's a concern. If he can keep his weight in check and be dedicated to his craft, he's going to be a good football player.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: The Jets did the right thing in selecting Mekhi Becton -- a true left tackle with sky-high potential who basically adds a lineman-and-a-half to the Jets' offensive line. And boy, the Jets needed it after having one of the absolute worst O-lines in football in 2019. Check out the Jets' moves this offseason and you can see they want to protect Sam Darnold as best as they can while also giving Le'Veon Bell some better blockers up front. Becton is literally a big part of it. One more thing: the Jets' decision to pass on a receiver helps the value of Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder, their top two targets in the passing game.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Bryant McKinnie
Best trait: Freakish athleticism for size
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Louisville
Strengths
- Moves like someone who weighs a lot less
- Has only 17% body fat
- Road grader in run game
- Gets to second level with ease
Weaknesses
- Weighs 364 pounds, which isn't something you see in an NFL OT
- Didn't face elite pass rushers during 2019 season
- Needs to improve in pass protection
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|5.10
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
