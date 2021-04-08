Former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley is regarded by many as the top cornerback in the 2021 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean he will be the top prospect selected at his position. We here at CBS Sports have him as our No. 1 cornerback in this class, but his stock has seemingly been falling.

Farley opted out of the 2020 season, but his health is the main issue. He missed his pro day due to what was reported to be a minor procedure done on his back, and that coupled with the rising stocks of the other top cornerbacks in this class could cause him to fall in the first round. Recently, Farley said that not only would a team be making a mistake by taking another corner over him, but that he would make it his mission to have other teams kicking themselves for passing on his talent.

"But best believe, any team that takes a corner over me, you know, I'm a dog," Farley said, via Pro Football Talk. "That's going to tick me off. It's going to tick me off. I'm gonna try to do them like Randy Moss did them, you know, when they let him fall. I'm gonna try to high step all the way to the end zone with the ball of my hands and point at my back when I get in there. That's the type of dude I am. I'll be suited up this fall and I can't wait."

As we all know, Moss certainly did have teams regretting not taking a shot on him. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was regarded as an elite talent entering the 1998 NFL Draft, but multiple franchises were wary of Moss due to off-field issues. He fell all the way to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 21 overall, and was the second receiver taken behind Kevin Dyson, who played just six seasons.

Farley does appear to have a future at the next level, but he's not the only cornerback worth getting excited about in this class. Patrick Surtain II out of Alabama and Jaycee Horn out of South Carolina are two others who all four of our CBS NFL Draft writers have being selected over Farley come draft night.