From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd OK, so I don't actually know which QBs will go with the first two picks, but Frank Reich's history leads me to believe Stroud will be his preferred choice. Stroud isn't the fastest QB in this class. He doesn't have the strongest arm in this class. He's not the best improviser in this class. But he's the best pure passer in this class by a mile.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I've said it before and will say it again. If Bryce Young were 6-2, he'd be the consensus No. 1 pick, no questions asked. But he's not, and size concerns are legitimate when considering the NFL is filled with large men moving at high speed with the intention to prevent you from doing the same. But Young is so talented, intelligent and electric that I don't know how the Texans can pass him up.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st I can see Arizona trading down, but with Stroud and Young off the board, will a team be willing to meet the price to move up for a shot at drafting Anthony Richardson or Will Levis? And should Arizona pass up on the chance to draft Will Anderson?

Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th I'm fairly confident that unless the Colts trade for Lamar Jackson or something, they will take a QB here. Gardner Minshew isn't the long-term answer, but he allows you to bring Richardson along slowly while not being a significant roadblock to keeping him off the field if he earns the chance. A lot has to go right for Richardson to reach his potential, but the potential is franchise-changing.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The thing about this EDGE rusher class is that it's so deep there isn't a consensus No. 2. Hell, according to some, there isn't a consensus No. 1. I'm not in that boat, as I believe Will Anderson is the clear top dog, but it's anybody's guess after that. Seattle needs pass-rush help, and Murphy is very enticing, has improved every year, and works his butt off.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Carter's legal issues are no longer a problem, and I'm not sure any NFL team was as concerned about them as they were about his performance at his pro day. Still, I don't expect he'll fall too far in the draft, and he fills a need for Detroit in the middle of its defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Johnson is my top offensive tackle in the class. The Raiders could go QB here if they're in love with Will Levis, but Levis doesn't strike me as a Josh McDaniels QB. Plus, the addition of Jimmy G suggests that the Raiders are looking to make a playoff run now, and addressing their OL is a better way to do so than drafting a QB here.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Again, the EDGE rusher class is deep, and Wilson could be the first off the board. In this mock, he's heading to Atlanta. The Falcons have restocked their secondary and OL in free agency, leading me to believe this is the area they'll focus on in the first round.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Last season the Bears drafted Braxton Jones in the fifth round, and he started every game at left tackle. Braxton's closest comp on Mockdraftable (a database that compares players based on their performance at the combine)? It's Georgia's Broderick Jones. Jones is agile, athletic, and has long arms. Traits Bears GM Ryan Poles seems to admire in an offensive lineman.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Like nearly everybody else, I love everything about Skoronski but his arms. That said, I'm not convinced he can't stick at left tackle. If he can't, he could quickly prove to be one of the best guards in the league. Philly has no glaring needs and emphasizes the lines in the draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 11 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd With Levis falling, the Commanders make a move before a few other QB-needy teams can snatch him. Personally, I think the Commanders would be better served to "tank" in 2023 and go after a top QB in next year's class, but nothing about the current regime leads me to believe that's in consideration. They like Sam Howell, but they don't love him.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Texans have a lot of needs, and with their first two picks, add potential franchise cornerstones in Bryce Young and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. JSN is my top receiver in the class, and while I've been wrong plenty of times before, those who disagree with me on this are overthinking it.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 374 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Jones isn't the quickest mover, but he's an absolute mountain of a human being and won't be easy for any defender to get around. He measured 6'8 and 374 pounds at the combine with a wingspan of 87 ⅞ inches (7'4). I know we're all still waiting for the Aaron Rodgers trade to become official, but once it does, the offensive line becomes New York's top priority.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Witherspoon's stock is falling slightly since he wasn't able to perform at the combine or Illinois' pro day due to a hamstring injury, but it won't drop too far. The tape speaks for itself, and Illinois coach Bret Bielema spent time on the Patriots staff and will provide Bill Belichick with all the intel he needs on the player he's getting.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Assuming Aaron Rodgers is gone, the Packers look to surround Jordan Love with as many weapons as possible to help him succeed. Johnston is a good player who would be an excellent complement in the passing game to last year's top pick Christian Watson. Plus, it would be funny for the Packers to draft a WR in the first round for the first time since 2002 immediately after Rodgers leaves.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Commanders Round 1 - Pick 16 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Titans moved down a few spots in the trade with Washington and are still able to address their need at tackle with Tennessee Volunteer Darnell Wright. Like Skoronski, his arm length is a concern, but he moves well and has experience playing both tackle spots.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd I like Gonzalez, but do have some concerns about his playmaking ability. He had four interceptions last season, but they're the only interceptions of his career, and two came in one game against his former team Colorado (one of the worst teams in the country). That said, everything else is wonderful. He's big, long, and not afraid to make a tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions need a bigger-bodied target in the receiving game, but there isn't an obvious choice at WR. So why not go with a big-bodied tight end who is just as effective in the passing game as an in-line blocker? Mayer is the type of player I can see the Lions appreciating. He's a similar player to T.J. Hockenson, but without what would've been nearly a $10 million cap hit in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Baker Mayfield isn't the answer, but there isn't a QB here worth taking. Instead, the Bucs look to address the offensive line and can find a different QB later or perhaps move into the 2023 season with an eye on the 2024 draft.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th If Porter is the first corner off the board, I won't be surprised. In this mock, he's the third and heading to Seattle, which adds another solid piece to its defense following the Myles Murphy pick.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Pass-rusher may not be considered the biggest need here, but have you seen how much worse the Chargers' defense is when Joey Bosa isn't playing? And have you noticed how often Joey Bosa isn't playing? I would consider landing Van Ness at this spot a prudent investment by the Chargers.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Banks has everything you want from a corner as far as size, speed and athleticism are concerned. However, there is concern about his instincts as a defensive back. He only had one full season as a starter in college, so he may have to be brought along slowly, but the potential for an All-Pro corner exists.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Justin Jefferson may be the best WR in the league, but every receiver is helped by having other weapons around them. Enter Jordan Addison, who could feast underneath. He's a natural at getting open and finding seams in the defense, and there will be plenty for him to find in Minnesota's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd I haven't been shy about my feelings for Cam Smith in any of my mocks. He could be the No. 1 corner in this class, and if he isn't, I don't think the gap is nearly as wide as what I see in most mocks. That said, I have not heard many other people who share my line of thought, so it's difficult to mock him any higher than the late first.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The Giants have done a lot of work in free agency but could still use more help in the secondary. Branch is the best safety in this class and has proven over his time at Alabama he can work in the slot. In other words, the Giants may be able to address two needs at once with this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd The Cowboys have a talented roster, but I can't help but shake the feeling they look thin on the interior of their defensive line. Dallas needs a people-mover up front who can get into the backfield and help keep its linebackers clean. Enter Bresee, who is a tremendous athlete forced to miss time due to injuries in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 11th There is Will McDonald buzz a-buzzin'! Teams love his length, motor and upside. Buffalo could go any direction at this spot. While Bijan Robinson feels like an infinity stone pick, the Bills understand how important it is to have as many players who can get after the opposing QB as possible in the playoffs.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd Signing Orlando Brown in free agency crossed a major to-do off the list and freed up the Bengals to add another piece to the offense. You won't want Kincaid in there blocking more than he needs to be, but he'd be a tremendous addition to a Bengals receiving corps already overflowing with talent.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 4th The Saints lost quite a bit of their defensive line in free agency, and while they've picked up some players, I don't think they should stop adding to the rotation yet. Kancey is undersized but quick and disruptive.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Mazi Smith DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 8th Last summer, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman published his annual "Freaks List," and Michigan's Mazi Smith was No. 1. He's a tremendous athlete, but, like Kancey, he's not the biggest interior lineman you'll find. Also, unlike Kancey (14.5 sacks, 27.5 TFL the last two seasons), Smith's production (0.5 sacks, 6 TFL in 30 games at Michigan) hasn't lived up to his freakishness. Still, the Eagles value their defensive line, and they value traits. I can see the Eagles taking a shot on the potential here.