It's not that Kirk Cousins is a bad quarterback -- he really isn't. It's imagining what the Vikings offense could become with a quarterback who possesses more natural talent than Kirk Cousins.
That's the premise I dive into in this mock draft, with Drake Maye landing in Minnesota to be Cousins' replacement.
The draft order below was determined using current Super Bowl odds from Caesar's SportsBook.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Of course, we can't set this in stone yet. But I'm guessing the Cardinals would be perfectly content with this outcome. Williams in the desert, starting in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals are ecstatic to land Williams and Harrison Jr. with the first two selections in the 2024 draft. Franchise cornerstones.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Colts can't pass on such a young, uber-talented left tackle in the early stages of the Anthony Richardson era.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 4
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Latu has the NFL-caliber size, bendiness, and productivity to be picked this high. Plus, the Bears are desperate for outside pass-rushing help.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Titans have a few cornerbacks set to hit free agency, and unfortunately Caleb Farley hasn't been able to stay healthy. McKinstry is as battle-tested as they come entering the league from Nick Saban's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Bears get Justin Fields another talented target to hopefully get the passing attack off the ground.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Commanders have Chase Young and Montez Sweat set to hit free agency. With that being the case, they pick Verse here to add another super-gifted rusher to the defense that comes at a cost-controlled price for multiple years.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Buccaneers are thrilled to land one of the most hyped tight end prospects in a long time inside the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
King and Joey Porter Jr. team up again in the state of Pennsylvania after locking down Big 10 receivers together at Penn State.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are drawn to the mobility and arm talent of McCarthy, who'll eventually replace Daniel Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
It's been a while since the Patriots selected a receiver this early. It's a gigantic need that can't be ignored anymore.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye has franchise-level arm talent and isn't a statue in the pocket. He can hit the ground running with Justin Jefferson. T.J. Hockenson and Co. as targets.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The Rams see shades of Aaron Donald in Newton with this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
A true difference-maker at linebacker would go a long way in fortifying the Raiders defense. Carter has quarterback-of-the-defense capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
The Seahawks are an organization who can house the media circus that will come with Sanders once he's in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Nubin DB
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has a long history of addressing the secondary early in drafts, and Nubin shines in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Calais Campbell signing has undoubtedly helped early in 2023, but the Falcons plan for the future on the interior of their defensive front with the active Taylor, who comes with massive upside.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Ideal prospect to learn from Cam Jordan before emerging as New Orleans' alpha rusher of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Trice is a unique, ultra-polished rusher who can be deployed on the perimeter or inside of the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
The Chargers defensive interior still needs work. Orhorhoro is a rock inside.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Back to the first-round receiver well for the Ravens to keep the arsenal updated for Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Browns have a few impending free agents at defensive tackle, and Jenkins has NFL bloodlines and strength to be instant impact on the same line as Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
With Austin Jackson bound for free agency -- and Connor Williams -- the Dolphins add to the offensive line to protect Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Florida State • Jr • 6'7" / 237 lbs
A true, sizable boundary wideout is precisely what this Lions offense needs, and Wilson is precisely that.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Replenishing the receiver position for the Bengals with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd set to become free agents in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Josh Newton CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Cowboys add a young, speedy, sticky-in-coverage corner who'd complement Trevon Diggs very well.
Round 1 - Pick 29
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
The Bills must fortify the right tackle position, and Suamataia is a freaky specimen Buffalo typically gravitates toward early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Given the ages of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, the Eagles go with a twitchy, playmaking cornerback here.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
The Chiefs gets an interior penetrator who's been on the draft radar to help Chris Jones along their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
The 49ers love addressing the trenches early, and Smith has game-wrecker capabilities.