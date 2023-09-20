shadeur-sanders.jpg
It's not that Kirk Cousins is a bad quarterback -- he really isn't. It's imagining what the Vikings offense could become with a quarterback who possesses more natural talent than Kirk Cousins. 

That's the premise I dive into in this mock draft, with Drake Maye landing in Minnesota to be Cousins' replacement. 

The draft order below was determined using current Super Bowl odds from Caesar's SportsBook. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Of course, we can't set this in stone yet. But I'm guessing the Cardinals would be perfectly content with this outcome. Williams in the desert, starting in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals are ecstatic to land Williams and Harrison Jr. with the first two selections in the 2024 draft. Franchise cornerstones.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Colts can't pass on such a young, uber-talented left tackle in the early stages of the Anthony Richardson era.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Latu has the NFL-caliber size, bendiness, and productivity to be picked this high. Plus, the Bears are desperate for outside pass-rushing help.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Titans have a few cornerbacks set to hit free agency, and unfortunately Caleb Farley hasn't been able to stay healthy. McKinstry is as battle-tested as they come entering the league from Nick Saban's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Bears get Justin Fields another talented target to hopefully get the passing attack off the ground.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Commanders have Chase Young and Montez Sweat set to hit free agency. With that being the case, they pick Verse here to add another super-gifted rusher to the defense that comes at a cost-controlled price for multiple years.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Buccaneers are thrilled to land one of the most hyped tight end prospects in a long time inside the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
King and Joey Porter Jr. team up again in the state of Pennsylvania after locking down Big 10 receivers together at Penn State.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are drawn to the mobility and arm talent of McCarthy, who'll eventually replace Daniel Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
It's been a while since the Patriots selected a receiver this early. It's a gigantic need that can't be ignored anymore.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Maye has franchise-level arm talent and isn't a statue in the pocket. He can hit the ground running with Justin Jefferson. T.J. Hockenson and Co. as targets.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Rams see shades of Aaron Donald in Newton with this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Barrett Carter LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
A true difference-maker at linebacker would go a long way in fortifying the Raiders defense. Carter has quarterback-of-the-defense capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
Given the state of the Broncos offensive line, the front office would be thrilled to have Alt available at No. 15 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Seahawks are an organization who can house the media circus that will come with Sanders once he's in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Given Duane Brown's age, the Jets must address the offensive line early in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Latham is a high-floor type at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Tyler Nubin DB
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has a long history of addressing the secondary early in drafts, and Nubin shines in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Calais Campbell signing has undoubtedly helped early in 2023, but the Falcons plan for the future on the interior of their defensive front with the active Taylor, who comes with massive upside.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
7th
Ideal prospect to learn from Cam Jordan before emerging as New Orleans' alpha rusher of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
Trice is a unique, ultra-polished rusher who can be deployed on the perimeter or inside of the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Ruke Orhorhoro DT
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Chargers defensive interior still needs work. Orhorhoro is a rock inside.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
8th
Back to the first-round receiver well for the Ravens to keep the arsenal updated for Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Browns have a few impending free agents at defensive tackle, and Jenkins has NFL bloodlines and strength to be instant impact on the same line as Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
9th
With Austin Jackson bound for free agency -- and Connor Williams -- the Dolphins add to the offensive line to protect Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Johnny Wilson WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'7" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
9th
A true, sizable boundary wideout is precisely what this Lions offense needs, and Wilson is precisely that.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Replenishing the receiver position for the Bengals with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd set to become free agents in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Josh Newton CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Cowboys add a young, speedy, sticky-in-coverage corner who'd complement Trevon Diggs very well.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bills must fortify the right tackle position, and Suamataia is a freaky specimen Buffalo typically gravitates toward early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Caelen Carson DB
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
1st
Given the ages of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, the Eagles go with a twitchy, playmaking cornerback here.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
T'Vondre Sweat DL
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Chiefs gets an interior penetrator who's been on the draft radar to help Chris Jones along their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
1st
The 49ers love addressing the trenches early, and Smith has game-wrecker capabilities.