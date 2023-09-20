It's not that Kirk Cousins is a bad quarterback -- he really isn't. It's imagining what the Vikings offense could become with a quarterback who possesses more natural talent than Kirk Cousins.

That's the premise I dive into in this mock draft, with Drake Maye landing in Minnesota to be Cousins' replacement.

The draft order below was determined using current Super Bowl odds from Caesar's SportsBook.

