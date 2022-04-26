Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 78.43 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Barkevious Mingo
Strengths:
Great quickness and good dip of the shoulder around the corner. Explodes off the snap. Does a good job exploiting oversets. Effective on stunts. Has flexilibity to drop into coverage.
Weaknesses:
Thin frame that lacks overall strength. Struggles getting off blocks. Stiffness in his ankles. First-step quickness is an area in need of improvement. Needs to improve on his ability to win with his hands. Has to do a better job of breaking down his footwork in space to make a balanced tackle. Off-field concerns.
Accolades:
- 2021: Led team with five sacks in first eight games before suspension
- Entered 2021 with one pressure (either a sack, QB hit or QB hurry) every 3.86 snaps for his career