Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78.43 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Barkevious Mingo

Strengths:

Great quickness and good dip of the shoulder around the corner. Explodes off the snap. Does a good job exploiting oversets. Effective on stunts. Has flexilibity to drop into coverage.

Weaknesses:

Thin frame that lacks overall strength. Struggles getting off blocks. Stiffness in his ankles. First-step quickness is an area in need of improvement. Needs to improve on his ability to win with his hands. Has to do a better job of breaking down his footwork in space to make a balanced tackle. Off-field concerns.

Accolades: