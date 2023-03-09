Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.68 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Osa Odighizuwa

Summary:

Adetomiwa Adebawore is a compact, hyper-twitchy inside-out rusher. Most likely he'll predominantly be deployed as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He will beat many interior blockers with first-step quickness and sustained speed to the football; his explosiveness is that good. He has good, not spectacular hand work and his motor runs very hot. He gets washed out against the run more than you'd like, and he's not overly powerful right now. although there are some jolting pops to his game on film. He could get some edge-rusher reps in the pros, but has major upside as an inside pass-rushing specialist in the NFL.

Strengths:

Unique size/length combination

Big-time explosiveness and twitch

Developed pass-rush move arsenal, knows how to attack blockers with his hands

Won on the edge and inside in college

Weaknesses: