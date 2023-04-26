Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 59.03 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Mike Jones
Summary:
Adonis Boone has good athleticism to handle pulling assignments as well as the awareness to seal off backside pursuit. Play strength needs to improve, and he has a tendency to overset. Boone can do a better job of communicating and handling exchanges but has the versatility to play multiple positions.
Strengths:
- Good athleticism to do pulling
- Good awareness to seal off backside pursuit
- Versatility to play guard and center
Weaknesses:
- Play strength needs to improve
- Has a tendency to overset
- Needs to do a better job of handling exchanges