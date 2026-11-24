One year ago, Texas A&M was riding high heading into a historic rivalry game against Texas. The Aggies were an undefeated 11-0 and a shoo-in to their first College Football Playoff, marking one of the best seasons of the 21st Century.

Since then, the collapse has been stunning. Texas A&M sits at 4-7 and 1-7 in SEC play, the only win coming against a hapless Arkansas team. Dating back to the rivalry game last season, Texas A&M has lost nine of its last 11 games against Power Four competition, including six straight road games.

With that backdrop, the Aggies prepare to host No. 5 Texas, but can barely even play spoiler. Texas A&M is already eliminated from bowl eligibility and has not scored more than 10 points all month. Even a Longhorns loss to Texas A&M couldn't keep them out of the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M's 2026 season is a failure. What went wrong?

Bad internal bets

Coming off an 11-win season, Texas A&M lost both coordinators -- OC Collin Klein to the Kansas State job, DC Jay Bateman to Kentucky. Instead of going on a comprehensive search for new staff members, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko decided to promote internally for both roles.

Defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill has been a slight downgrade as Elko gave up playcalling, dropping to No. 71 in yards per play allowed. However, the drop from playoff contention to missing a bowl game comes almost entirely at the feet of the failures on offense, led by first-year coordinator Holmon Wiggins.

The offense has been a total disaster, joining Arkansas as the only SEC team to average fewer than 5.0 yards per play. They're bottom three in the conference in scoring offense and passing offense, despite spending significant resources on enticing wide receivers.

In addition to Wiggins, quarterbacks coach Joey Lynch has come under fire after an internal promotion. Klein served as both offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before he left for Manhattan.

Elko told reporters on Monday that Wiggins is no longer the primary playcaller, but did not identify a replacement.

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Doubling down on Reed

There were a few warning signs last November about Reed's ability against elite opponents. Reed threw six interceptions in his last three Power Four games, and finished below 200 yards passing in a frustrating loss against Texas. His lackluster performance against ranked opponents was notable.

That said, no one expected the total implosion of Reed's career as a senior. Reed fell from 25 touchdowns to eight, 62.1% completion to 55.7%, 8.4 yards per attempt to 6.0 and a 148.2 passer rating to 109.1. Reed was always a streaky passer, but he completely collapsed as Wiggins tried to make him a pocket passer.

Texas A&M retained star receiver Mario Craver and added Alabama star Isaiah Horton, seemingly giving Reed one of the best receiver rooms in the SEC. But as the season got worse, so did Reed.

After mustering only nine points in a 17-9 loss against South Carolina, Elko finally benched Reed. The backup Brady Hart threw for only 131 yards on 40% completion, but he at least completed a touchdown pass of more than 30 yards downfield.

Bad line evaluation

While the offense and quarterback have fairly gotten the lion's share of the blame, the defense has also proven far less disruptive than in years past.

Last season, Texas A&M's stacked defensive line group of Cashius Howell, Tyler Onyedim and Albert Regis helped the Aggies clear 40 sacks during a sensational season. Despite bringing in five defensive linemen from the portal, none made much of a difference.

The Aggies went from No. 4 nationally in sacks to No. 130, the second-worst mark in the Power Four. As the defense line regressed, they've allowed more than 137 yards per game on the ground, the 13th-worst mark in the SEC.

The Aggies also lost four NFL Draft picks along the offensive line, including two within the first three rounds. Texas A&M held onto star center Mark Nabou and hit on a few winners in the transfer portal, but the offensive line was notably worse.

Can the Aggies get back on track?

Coming off the best season of his coaching career, Elko pulled nearly every single wrong lever. With a roster of more than $40 million, the Aggies contend with Ohio State and LSU as the most disappointing team in the sport -- and perhaps the most expensive disaster.

Elko signed a contract extension during the 2025 season, so the athletic department won't seriously consider firing him. Athletic director Trev Alberts is also reportedly heading to Michigan, meaning that Texas A&M won't have much appetite for another leadership change in football.

The rivalry game against Texas gives Elko one final moment to make a statement that matters. His 0-2 record against the Longhorns has stuck in the craw of Aggies fans. But even if he can pull a miraculous upset, Elko must go back to the drawing board.

In many ways, Texas A&M's 2026 season is a cautionary tale about assuming you can build a winning roster from scratch through the transfer portal. Even in the era of player movement, development remains a critical piece.

Against the Longhorns on Friday, it would be positive to see some of the young recruiting talent that Elko has brought to campus start to shine.